Agony all over as India men's hockey team lose out on chance at Olympic gold
Indian men's hockey team's dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled after they lost their semi-final match to world champions Belgium. Team India will now aim for a bronze in the Tokyo Games. Here's a look at the emotional moments captured during their semi-final game.
Agony all over as India men's hockey team lose out on chance at Olympic gold
Indian players look dejected after losing their match to Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
In his photo, the wall of India — Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran is seen wiping his face. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hardik Singh is consoled by a Belgium player after losing their semi-final match. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hardik Singh gets emotional after losing their semi-final match against Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran reacts after losing their semi-final match against Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh photographed in a pensive mood. Credit: Reuters Photo
A joyous Mandeep Singh celebrating his goal against Belgium in the first quarter of the match. Credit: Reuters Photo
Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring against Belgium during their men's semi-final match. Credit: AFP Photo
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran reacting after failing to stop the Penalty Stroke. Credit: PTI Photo
India players wait for a video referral decision that resulted in a penalty stroke against them. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian players get emotional after losing their men's field hockey semifinal match to Belgium. Credit: PTI Photo
Tokyo Olympics: India men lose hockey semi-final to Belgium, to play for bronze
India's dream of winning a gold medal in the Olympic Games men's hockey competition after a gap of 41 years was crushed after they lost to world champions Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics. India went down 2-5 against Belgium in the semi-final. Here are some glimpses of the match:
Tokyo Olympics: India men lose hockey semi-final to Belgium, to play for bronze
India's dream of winning a gold medal in the Olympic Games men's hockey competition after a gap of 41 years was crushed after they lost to world champions Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PTI Photo
India went down 2-5 against Belgium in the semi-final. Credit: PTI Photo
India will lock horns for bronze, while Belgium will now face Australia or Germany in the gold medal match. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indian players started off well and looked to keep up good work, but lost tempo slightly in the last quarter and that is where Belgium made the most of it. Credit: PTI Photo
Harmanpreet and Mandeep Singh scored goals in quick session and India managed to gain lead lead 2-1 in the first quarter. Credit: PTI Photo
In this photo, Mandeep Singh is seen celebrating after scoring a goal against Belgium. Credit: PTI Photo
However, Belgium got the equaliser soon. Credit: PTI Photo
Thanks to Alexander Hendrickx’s hat-trick, Belgium managed to break the deadlock in the third quarter and gained lead in the last 15 minutes in the high-octane game. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics Aug 3: Best photos from around the world
A man works on the construction of the Orquidea model city, a Zone for Employment and Economic Development (ZEDE) -new type of administrative division-, where US company Agroalpha will produce chilies and tomatoes, in Duyure municipality, Choluteca department, Honduras, near the border with Nicaragua. Credit: AFP Photo
Commuters wearing face masks arrive at Shinagawa Station at the start of the working day amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Alexis Jandard of France in action during Tokyo 2020 Olympics' men's diving (3m Springboard) semifinal at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Credit: Reuters Photo
The ZEDES, launched by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, are conceived as “sovereign” cities with their own laws and even police, “states inside another state”, and are rejected by most of the population. Credit: AFP Photo
Protestors block cooper mine access road in Fuerabamba, Apurimac, Perú. Credit: Reuters Photo
Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance of artistic swimming in Tokyo 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), talks with Kamala Lyles, 20, during a demonstration outside the US Capitol to protest the expiration of the federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 3, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 3, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Skin infections and allergies indicated. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus | You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 7
Cancer | Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Travel plans in the offing. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 9
Leo | Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Financial matters highlighted. A contract or a new source of income may come through today. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 2
Libra | Lowered vitality could affect your work. An office partner could turn out to be something more. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | The waning moon brings good tidings a little slowly. A new endeavour is fortunate, while Venus makes you charming. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn | You should be putting your cash into long-term investments like real estate. Do not overspend on entertainment. New expenses crop up in the guise of consumer durables! Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | When you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance! Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 1
Did you know these facts about India's ace shuttler and double Olympic medalist P V Sindhu?
Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Sunday became the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over 9th-seeded He Bingjiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off. Here are some facts about Sindhu.
Facts about India's ace shuttler and Olympian PV Sindhu
P V Sindhu added a bronze Olympic medal to her tally on Sunday in Tokyo Games 2020. She is now the second Indian and the first woman to win two individual Olympic medals. She is also the second Indian athlete to win medals in consecutive editions of Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo
P V Sindhu is the reigning Badminton World Champion, as she won the gold in 2019 edition. She also has two silver medals and two bronze medals at the World Championships. Credit: PTI Photo
Born on July 5, 1995 in Hyderabad, Sindhu is currently ranked 7th in the world. With her Rio 2016 silver medal, she became the first female athlete from India to win an Olympic silver medal. Credit: PTI Photo
Both of Sindhu's parents are athletes who have played volleyball at the national level. Her father, Ramana, an Arjuna award recipient, played and won bronze medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games as part of India men's volleyball team. Credit: DH Photo
Sindhu developed an interest in badminton at a young age and to get to Pullela Gopichand's academy where she trained, her father would take her at 3 am. It was 60 km away from her house. Credit: PTI Photo
Heaping high praise on PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik for winning medals at the Rio Games, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar presented them with BMW cars. Coach Gopichand was also gifted one. Credit: PTI Photo
When she is not training, Sindhu likes to recharge by swimming, doing yoga and meditation, she said during an interview. Credit: PTI Photo