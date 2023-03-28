Akanksha Dubey Death: Things to know about Bhojpuri star
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. Nearly after 24 hours, the police registered a case against Bhojpuri singer Samar and his brother Sanjay Singh on charges of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections. Here we list some facts about the budding Bhojpuri star whose death news has sent shockwaves in the film industry.
2
Akanksha Dubey Death: Things to know about Bhojpuri star Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
4
Born on October 21, 1997, Akansha Dubey was born to a middle class family in Vindhyachal, Mirzapur. Akansha was just three when her parents shifted to Mumbai where she spent most of the time. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
6
While her family wanted her to become an IPS officer, Akansha was more inclined towards acting. After completing her higher education she followed her passion and starting working at the age of 16-17. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
8
Akansha became a star on social media after her acting and dance videos started recieving good response. In short time, she gained millions of followers on social media platforms like Instagram, Tiktok and others. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
10
Akansha hit a jackpot as she received an offer to work with Bhojpuri superstars Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. It was no looking back for her since then. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
12
Impressed by her dance moves, Akansha was approached by many filmmakers and producers in Bhojpuri and in no time she became one of the most talked about stars in Bhojpuri industry. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
14
Reportedly, Akansha was one of the highest paid female celebrity in Bhojpuri industry. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
16
It was reported that Akansha was in Varanasi to shoot for her film 'Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin'. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
18
Akansha was allegedly dating fellow Bhojpuri actor and singer Samar Singh, with whom she has done several projects. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
20
In a very short period Akansha starred in several regional films like 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Veeron ke Veer'. Credit: Instagram/@akankshadubey_official
