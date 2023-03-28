Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. Nearly after 24 hours, the police registered a case against Bhojpuri singer Samar and his brother Sanjay Singh on charges of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections. Here we list some facts about the budding Bhojpuri star whose death news has sent shockwaves in the film industry.