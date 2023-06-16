Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as kids
Artificial intelligence (AI) images have taken over the internet with artists breaking all barriers with their imaginations to produce unique outcomes. Recently, an artist Gokul Pillai (@withgokul) shared a series of pictures where AI reimagined famous Bollywood actors as kids and the results instantly garnered attention. Take a look!
2 /10
Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as kids
4 /10
Alia Bhatt. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
6 /10
Ranbir Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
8 /10
Sara Ali Khan. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
10 /10
Varun Dhawan. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
12 /10
Sonam Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
14 /10
Tiger Shroff. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
16 /10
Ananya Panday. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
18 /10
Arjun Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
20 /10
Suhana Khan. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Trees uprooted, roofs blown off as Cyclone Biparjoy makes it landfall on Gujarat coast
The process of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall started in the Saurashtra and Kutch coastline last evening. Roofs were blown off houses, and trees and electric poles were uprooted in several parts as a result of the strong wind speed formed due to the cyclone. The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy which had a northeastward trajectory with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours, will weaken significantly today evening.
1 /7
Trees uprooted, roofs blown off as Cyclone Biparjoy makes it landfall on Gujarat coast.
2 /7
Roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles were uprooted in several parts of Gujarat as Biparjoy made landfall overnight and heavy rain continued to lash the coast early on Friday. Credit: PTI Photo
3 /7
Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, made landfall near Jakhau, a port in Gujarat that is close to the border with Pakistan, weather officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
4 /7
Meanwhile, the weather department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and the neighbouring state of Rajasthan throughout Friday. Credit: Reuters Photo
5 /7
Damaged hall in Swaminarayan Temple following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch. Credit: PTI Photo
6 /7
Cyclone Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm, made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday (June 15) evening with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph reaching 140 kmph as heavy rains lashed the coastal region. Credit: Reuters Photo
7 /7
Police personnel stand guard at Mandvi beach as cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall, in Kutch. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, June 16, 2023: Best photos from the world
1 /5
Students being rescued after a fire broke out at a coaching institute, at Mukherjee Nagar area in New Delhi, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
2 /5
Students arrive to attend classes at St. Marys Multipurpose School which reopened after summer vacation, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
3 /5
Construction workers at Marine Drive as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
4 /5
Ciudad Juarez's mascot 'Benito' giraffe stands at the Parque Central during high temperatures in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 14, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
5 /5
A man carries a container filled with water during high temperatures in the Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 15, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | World's Best Rated Curries (June 2023)
When it comes to curries, taste preferences can vary widely from person to person. However, there are a few curries that are highly regarded and commonly enjoyed around the world. Here are World's top 10 best-rated curries based by the experiential travel online guide for traditional food that collates authentic recipes, TasteAtlas (June 2023).
1 /11
In Pics | World's Best Rated Curries
2 /11
Thailand’s Phanaeng Curry has topped the list with a rating of 4.9 in the Taste Atlas’ list for June 2023. Credit: Instagram/@furamathailandhotels
3 /11
Second position was taken by Khao Soi with a rating of 4.8. This deliciously rich, creamy, slightly spicy yellow curry dish originates in Northern Thailand. Credit: Instagram/@mariongrasby
4 /11
Japanese curry Kare was positioned third on the list with 4.7 ranking. Credit: Instagram/@gyoza_queen
5 /11
One of the most popular recipes, known for its creamy tomato gravy, Shahi Paneer stood fourth on the list. It’s rating is 4.7. Credit: Instagram/@bigpitcher_indiranagar
6 /11
Another Indian dish, Malai Kofta also got a rating of 4.7 and stood fifth on the list. This delicious dish of fried balls of potato and paneer dipped in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes. Credit: Getty Images
7 /11
With rating of 4.6, Butter Chicken was the third Indian dish to secure a spot in the top ten list. The dish has been ranked sixth by Taste Atlas. Credit: Instagram/@burkey_gurgaon
8 /11
Thai Green Curry, which is known for its vibrant green color and rich flavor, got 4.6 rankings and secured the seventh spot. Credit: DH Pool Photo
9 /11
Eighth on the list was Massaman Curry which a combination of Indian, Malay, and Persian cuisines. It's ranking is 4.6. Credit: Instagram/@taste_team
10 /11
Ninth spot was taken by Japanese cuisine Kare raisu with 4.5 ranking in the in the top ten list by Taste Atlas. Credit: Instagram/@aoshima.campinas
11 /11
Tenth place was taken by Thai curry (collectively) with 4.5 ratings in the '10 Best Rated Curries' list by Taste Atlas for June 2023. Credit: Instagram/@thehealthyrasoi
In Pics | Which states have withdrawn general consent to CBI?
The state of Tamil Nadu under the leadership of MK Stalin became the latest Indian state to withdraw general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 14, 2023. The move came moments after the arrest of Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. From Mizoram to Chattisgarh, here we take a look at the Indian states which have withdrawn general consent to CBI.
1 /7
In Pics | Which states have withdrawn general consent to CBI?
2 /7
Tamil Nadu became the latest Indian state to withdraw general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move comes on a day when state Electricity and Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on June 14. Credit: PTI Photo
3 /7
Then ruled by the Congress, Mizoram was the first state to withdraw general consent to the CBI in 2015. Credit: DH Photo
4 /7
In November 2018, Andhra Pradesh decided to withdraw the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) curtailing the powers the agency could exercise in-state without prior permission. The move was reversed after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power. Credit: DH Photo
5 /7
The West Bengal government followed the footsteps of AP Govt and withdrew the general consent accorded to CBI to conduct probe and raids in the state in November 2018. Credit: IANS Photo
6 /7
Kerala under Pinarayi Vijayan decided to withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2020 to operate in Kerala voluntarily. Credit: PTI Photo
7 /7
States like Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Jharkhand followed in 2020, with all of them citing the misuse of the central agency as the reason for withdrawal. Credit: DH Photo