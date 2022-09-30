Amala Paul shares stunning pics from Maldives vacation
UPDATED : Oct 01 2022, 16:20 IST
Entertainment News | Maldives | amala paul
Giving her fans major vacation goals, actress Amala Paul scorched Instagram with gorgeous pictures from her picturesque Maldivian holiday.
Amala Paul shares stunning pics from Maldives vacation
As she landed in the Maldives for a vacation, Amala flooded social media by treating her fans to some exotic pictures. Credit: Instagram/amalapaul
Amala hopped on to Instagram to share amazing pictures from the picturesque location. Credit: Instagram/amalapaul
In the pictures, Amala is seen having a gala time in the tropical paradise. Credit: Instagram/amalapaul
Amala's pictures garnered huge attention from her fans and followers. Credit: Instagram/amalapaul
Pictures of the 30-year-old actress have taken over the internet. Credit: Instagram/amalapaul
In one of the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a tangerine monokini. Credit: Instagram/amalapaul
Amala Paul wears a tangerine bikini as she chills by the pool. Credit: Instagram/amalapaul
PM Modi launches 5G services in India
UPDATED : Oct 01 2022, 14:59 IST
5G Internet | 5G Cellular Service | 5G | India Mobile Congress | Technology News | Technology | Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G telephony services in the country, ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones. He launched 5G services in select cities at the 6th India Mobile Congress conference at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launched 5G services on October 1. Credit: PTI Photo
Ushering in an era of ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, 5G services will now be available in selected cities. Credit: PTI Photo
Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi witnessed the True 5G devices displayed at the pavilion and experienced the use cases through Jio Glass. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi drove a remote-controlled car at a stall during the inauguration of the Congress. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi with Union Minister for Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw during the launch of 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi at Jio Pavilion during the IMC 2022 exhibition at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi interacts with RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and RJIL Chairman Akash Ambani during his visit to Jio Pavilion during the IMC 2022 exhibition. Credit: PTI Photo
68th National Film Awards: Check out the full list of winners
UPDATED : Oct 01 2022, 14:57 IST
National Film Awards | India News | Entertainment News | Entertainment | suriya | Ajay Devgn | jyothika | Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu conferred winners of the 68th National Film Awards, including actors Ajay Devgn, Suriya and folk singer Nanchamma and others at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Check out the winners!
68th National Film Awards: See full list of winners
President Droupadi Murmu conferred cinema veteran Asha Parekh with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 68th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Actor Award to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Murmu presents Best Actor Award to Tamil actor Suriya during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Dimassa film award to Assamese filmmaker Aimee Baruah during the 68th National Film Awards. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Female Playback Singer Award to Keralite tribal folk singer Nanjiyamma during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Murmu presents Best Bengali Film Award to director Madhur Bhandarkar during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Feature film award for 'Soorari Pottru' to Jyothika Saravanan during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
The President presents Best Child Artist Award to Anish Mangesh Gosavi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Child Artist Award to Akanksh Laxman Pingale during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Parekh greets President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister Anurag Thakur during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Celebrities at the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Kollywood actor Suriya arrives on the stage to receive the Best Actor Award during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Parekh greets the audience during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Parekh with film director Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with his mother Lily Tharoor during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with actress Poonam Dhillon during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Actor Suriya with his wife Jyothika during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Music Director Award (Background score) to GV Prakash Kumar during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Child Artist Award to Divyesh Shailendra Indulkar during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Murmu presents Best Actress Award to Aparna Balamurali during the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Lyrics Award to Manoj Muntashir. Credit: PTI Photo
Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Parekh at the 68th National Film Awards presentation ceremony, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, Oct 1, 2022: Best photos from the world
News in Pics, Oct 1, 2022: Best photos from the world
A pedestrian navigates a driving rain from Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman pushes a child past the Russian consulate in New York on September 30, 2022 after it was vandalized with red spray paint early Friday in a possible bias incident, according to a spokesman for the New York Police Department. Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian servicemen walk next to a destroyed Russian Army APC in a yard of Burial Shroud of the Mother of God Orthodox Church on the bank of the Seversky Donets River near the town of Sviatohirsk. Credit: AFP Photo
Party of Democratic Action (SDA) supporters attend during the final rally in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Credit: Reuters photo
A resident walks through the wreckage left in the wake of Hurricane Ian on the island of Matlacha on September 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
Letters of condolence sent by members of the public to King Charles III, the Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family, waiting to be sorted by the Correspondence Team, inside Buckingham Palace. Credit: AFP Photo/Victoria Jones/Buckingham Palace
People prepare to ride shared bicycles during the launch of the first shared bike system in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - October 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 1.
Taurus: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6.
Gemini: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5.
Virgo: A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes. Lucky Colour: Ochre. Lucky Number: 9.
Scorpio: Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius: A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn: Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 4.
Pisces: You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 5.