Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pilgrims begin their journey towards cave shrine
The first batch of pilgrims began their yatra from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal, J&K to Amarnath cave on July 1. The yatra was flagged off by deputy commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police at the Baltal base camp. The Amarnath Yatra is a significant religious event for Hindus, and it involves trekking to the Amarnath Cave, located at an altitude of about 3,880 meters (12,730 feet) in the Himalayas.
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Pilgrims begin their journey towards cave shrine. Credit: PTI Photo
The annual Amarnath started with thousands of pilgrims heading out from the base camp to the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on July 1. Credit: PTI Photo
The 62-day pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police, at the Baltal base camp. Credit: PTI Photo
Baltal, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, is one of the twin routes for the annual pilgrimage. Credit: PTI Photo
The other one is the Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Credit: PTI Photo
All arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, including those related to security, have been put in place. Credit: PTI Photo
Army personnel keep vigil as a convoy of the second batch of Amarnath Yatra 2023 pilgrims leaves for Kashmir, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Officials asserted that the yatra would not be possible without the support of the local people. Credit: PTI Photo
Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
Sadhus get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, at Ram Mandir base camp, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope – July 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope – July 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. | Lucky Colour: Sea-Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
La Liste’s World's Best Hotels Rankings: Top 10 Indian hotels featured on the list
La Liste, known for its annual World's Best Restaurants selection, released its top 1,000 World's Best Hotels, calculated by their bespoke algorithm. Here we list the top ten Indian hotels featured on the list that are recognized for their exceptional hospitality and luxurious amenities.
Top 10 Indian hotel featured on World's Best Hotels
Rank 10 | The Leela Palace Bengaluru - Garden City's Only Modern Palace Hotel in Bengaluru. Credit: Instagram/@theleelapalacebengaluru
Rank 09 | The Leela Palace Udaipur: Udaipur's Only Modern Palace Hotel By Lake Pichola in Udaipur. Credit: Instagram/@theleelapalaceudaipur
Rank 08 | Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Credit: Instagram/@tajlakepalace
Rank 07 | The Oberoi in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@theoberoimumbai
Rank 06 | The Oberoi Grand in Kolkata. Credit: Instagram/@theoberoigrandkolkata
Rank 05 | The Leela Palace New Delhi. Credit: Instagram/@theleelapalacenewdelh
Rank 04 | Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Credit: Instagram/@tajmahalmumbai
Rank 03 | Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Credit: Instagram/@tajfalaknuma
Rank 02 | Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. Credit: Instagram/@rambaghpalace
Rank 01 | The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Credit: Instagram/@theoberoiudaivilas
Neha Dhupia lends support to LGBTQIA+ community, celebrates pride month
The month of June is celebrated across the world as 'Pride Month' to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The month celebrates the Queer community’s history of struggle and resilience for acceptance and equal rights. On this occasion, actor Neha Dhupia and her creative team lent their support to the community by curating a special photoshoot which showcased Neha donning outfits designed to celebrate love and unity. Take a look.
Neha Dhupia lends support to LGBTQIA+ community, celebrates pride month
One of the outfits was a stunning rainbow saree by Bobo Calcutta, which embodied the colors of the Pride flag which signifies unity, diversity, and the freedom to love who you choose. Credit: Instagram/@nehadhupia
Another outfit worn by Neha was a simple tee adorned with a vibrant rainbow by Bobo Calcutta. Credit: Instagram/@nehadhupia
In one of the looks, Neha donned a heart jacket by designer Mayyur Girrotra from his collection showcased at the New York Pride Month celebrations in June. Credit: Special Arrangement
Her final look was a multi-layered overcoat from Suta. This outfit emphasised the message that love knows no boundaries and that it should be celebrated and cherished in all its forms. Credit: Special Arrangement
PM Modi travels on metro to attend Delhi University event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the Delhi Metro to attend the closing ceremony of Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest. He was seen interacting with people on Delhi Metro on his way to attend the DU event as the chief guest.
PM Modi travels on metro to attend Delhi University event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 30) travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University. Credit: PTI Photo
Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling on metro, sitting with commuters and interacting with them. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi was seen interacting with people on Delhi Metro while on his way to attend the centenary celebrations at Delhi University. Credit: PMO
Modi is attending the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to travel on Delhi Metro for reaching the Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi interacts with passengers as he travels on Delhi Metro to reach Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations. Credit: PTI Photo