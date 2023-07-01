The first batch of pilgrims began their yatra from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal, J&K to Amarnath cave on July 1. The yatra was flagged off by deputy commissioner, Ganderbal, Shyambir, along with senior officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the police at the Baltal base camp. The Amarnath Yatra is a significant religious event for Hindus, and it involves trekking to the Amarnath Cave, located at an altitude of about 3,880 meters (12,730 feet) in the Himalayas.