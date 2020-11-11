Amid Covid-19, party workers celebrate victory in Bihar, social distancing goes for a toss
Even before victory for the NDA was declared in Bihar party workers and supporters were seen celebrating the trends violating social distancing norms. While some cared to wear a mask, others rejoiced with victory signs and exchanged greetings with one another. Let us take a look at some of the celebratory pictures:
- 1 /13
Amid Covid-19, party workers celebrate victory in Bihar, social distancing goes for a toss
- 2 /13
Janata Dal (United) supporters react as officials count votes during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
NDA supporters flash victory signs as they celebrate the alliance's lead during counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
Janata Dal (United) supporters react as officials count votes during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
BJP supporters celebrate NDA's lead during the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections results. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
BJP worker celebrate the NDA's lead in Bihar Assembly elections and party's lead in UP Assembly bypolls, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
The counting process took much longer than usual as more electronic voting machines were deployed to avoid crowding in polling centres as per health rules in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
The alliance led by PM Modi's BJP won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters outside party leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence during the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
Preparations at BJP Headquarters after party's lead in the Bihar Assembly polls, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Face masks were made mandatory for entering into the counting centres besides sanitisers will be kept in adequate quantity there. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Bihar has an active Covid-19 caseload of over 6,000 cases and a total of 1,156 have died of the disease in the state. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
Bihar is the third-most populous state and one of the poorest in India. Credit: PTI Photo
