Amid Russian assault, where Ukrainian refugees are fleeing to?
In just seven days since Russia's invasion, Ukraine has witnessed the mass exodus of a whopping one million people fleeing to neighbouring countries. The UN refugee agency said the refugees amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine's population — which the World Bank counted at 44 million at the end of 2020 — on the move across borders ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. From Poland, Belarus to Slovakia, here we list the countries where the Ukrainians are fleeing to according to the UN refugee agency's rapidly rising tally till March 2...
Russia's intensifying attack on Ukraine has forced 1 million people to leave in what one UN official predicted could become Europe's “biggest refugee crisis this century.”
Around 575,100 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on February 24. Credit: AFP Photo
Some 116,348 people from Ukraine had gone to Hungary to the south. Credit: Reuters Photo
UNHCR said 79,315 people who fled Ukraine were now in Moldova. Credit: AFP Photo
Slovakia, which shares a 97 km border with Ukraine, has welcomed 71,200 refugees. Credit: AP Photo
Meanwhile, some 69,600 refugees have gone to other European countries. Credit: AFP Photo
Braving snow and sub-freezing temperatures, thousands of refugees continued to flee Ukraine into neighbouring Romania through the Siret border crossing. Credit: AFP Photo
The refugees, many of them youngsters, have found shelter in Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
Amid the heavy shelling, 341 refugees have travelled nearly 500 kms and arrived in Belarus, according to UNHCR. Credit: AP Photo
News in Pics, March 3: Best shots from around the world
At least three people were killed and 18 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, which borders on Afghanistan and Iran, officials said. Credit: AFP Photo
Australian authorities issued fresh evacuation orders for thousands of Sydney residents after heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Australia's largest city, with officials warning of worse to come. Credit: AFP Photo
A Western intelligence report said senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to senior Biden administration officials and a European official. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers. Credit: iStock Photo
Belarus claimed that Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine following which they were placed in a refugee camp in Romania. Credit: AFP Photo
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West officially ended when a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from the rapper now known as Ye. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Palacio Piratini, seat of the Rio Grande do Sul state Government, is illuminated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the population of the country that is suffering from a military offensive from Russia, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Ponniyin Selvan: I - See gorgeous character posters
Making their chairman Allirajah Subaskaran's birthday more special, Lyca Productions dropped a bunch of cool new character posters of their upcoming epic historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan: I” helmed by Mani Ratnam. The book chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30, 2022.
Ponniyin Selvan: I - See gorgeous character posters
Making their chairman Allirajah Subaskaran's birthday more special, Lyca Productions dropped a bunch of cool new character posters of their upcoming epic historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan: I” helmed by Mani Ratnam. Credit: Special Arrangement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as Nandini in this historical drama film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Jayam Ravi plays the role of Arulmozhi Varman, who is fondly called Ponniyin Selvan. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vikram portrays the role of Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's period drama. Credit: Special Arrangement
Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan, a trusted aide and friend of Adithya Karikalan, in the film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Trisha will be seen portraying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar, a Chola princess. Credit: Special Arrangement
The film, dubbed by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive ever undertaken in the country. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ukrainians train to fight with Molotov cocktails as they resist Russian attack
As Ukraine's battle with invading Russian forces raged overhead, locals in Ukraine are leaving no stone unturned to defend their nation from the aggressive Russian attack. Residents of Zhytomyr are learning to throw Molotov cocktails to fight the Russian military.
Ukrainians train to fight with Molotov cocktails as they resist Russian attack
As Ukraine's battle with invading Russian forces raged overhead, locals in Ukraine are leaving no stone unturned to defend their nation from the aggressive Russian attack. Credit: Reuters Photo
Residents of Zhytomyr are learning to throw Molotov cocktails to fight the Russian military. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainians are trying everything to defend their nation from the Russian invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hundreds of Ukrainians are seen making Molotov cocktails to defend their nation from the Russian invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo
Reportedly, civilians also engaged with Russian troops in street fights and even tried to repel Russian tanks with their bodies. Credit: Reuters Photo
Locals prepare Molotov cocktails to defend their city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A small girl collects empty bottles for Molotov cocktails at a humanitarian centre in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Credit: AFP Photo