Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh and others pay rich tributes to Sharad Yadav
From Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav to Tejasvi Yadav, several political bigwigs paid their last respects to socialist stalwart Sharad Yadav in his Chhatarpur residence on January 13. His mortal remains were taken to his native village Ankhmau in Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane today (January 14) morning and the cremation was performed at 01:00 pm.
- 1 /12
Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh and others pay rich tributes to Sharad Yadav
- 2 /12
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offers condolences to family members of former union minister Sharad Yadav, who passed away on January 12, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers condolences to Rekha Yadav, wife of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal offers condolences to Rekha Yadav at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /12
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi offers condolences to Subhashini Rao, daughter of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at his Chhatarpur residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi also arrived at Yadav's residence to pay her last respects. In this photo, Rabri Devi offers condolences to Sharad Yadav's wife Rekha Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury pays his last respects to former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also arrived at Yadav's residence to pay her last respects. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /12
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pays tribute to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav offers condolences to Rekha Yadav, wife of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at his Chhatarpur residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav after paying tribute to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays his last respects to former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Shimla swells with tourists after fresh snowfall, hotels bookings spike
Hotels and restaurants are gearing up for a decent business as the recent snowfall in Shimla has attracted several tourists. There is a sudden spike in visitors and the hotels are witnessing a spike in the past few days as the tourism industry hopes that this snowfall would boost their business and increase the tourist rush in coming days.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Shimla swells with tourists after fresh snowfall, hotel bookings spike. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /7
A fresh lot of tourists have started thronging the peaks of Shimla after a light snowfall in the area. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
As a result of the increased tourism, the occupancy in hotels spiked by nearly 10-15 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
However, the excitement of the tourists was short-lived since the snow was soon followed by rain and sleet. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Several places in low hills were lashed by intermittent rains ending the dry spell. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
The tourism industry is pinning hope that snow would increase the tourist rush on weekends. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Meanwhile, the local Meteorological station has predicted light rain and snow in isolated areas in mid and higher hills on January 14 and rains in low hills and dry weather in the region from January 14 to January 18. It has also cautioned of dense fog and cold wave in low hills from January 14 to 17. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Thousands of Devotees take holy dip on Makar Sankranti
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, thousands of devotees took the holy dip in rivers across the nation and were seen offerings prayers to lord Surya. The harvest festival marks the first day of Sun's transition into Makara, marking the end of winter.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Thousands of Devotees take holy dip on Makar Sankranti.
- 2 /6
Braving the extreme cold weather, thousands of people across the nation took a dip in rivers to mark Makar Sankranti. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Devotees have been flocking at Varanasi, Tattapani, Tattapani and other areas to take the holy dip. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Devotees were seen offering prayers to the sun god on the occasion of the harvest festival. Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of warmer and longer days. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
This day marks the first day of Sun's transition into Makara, marking the end of winter. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
People perform rituals after taking a dip at Ganga during the Gangasagar Mela on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, Jan 14, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /9
People visit the Zaryadye park as steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant in central Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /9
Afghan children harvest potatoes in a field at Bati Kot district in Nangarhar Province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
Palestinian relatives mourn the death of Abdulhadi Nazzal, reportedly killed during a raid by Israeli forces in Qabatia town. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /9
A soldier stands in attention as the national flag is lowered as part of a daily ceremony at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
A worker installs lanterns ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Selangor, Malaysia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /9
Ukrainian Border Guards are seen at their positions near the border with Belarus in Volyn region. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
A man walks during a snowfall along a path on the outskirts of Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /9
Brown pelicans fly past Eli Hanneman of the US as he competes during the Men’s quarter-finals at the WSL World Junior Surf Championships at Cardiff Reef in Encinitas. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
French soldiers watch the sunset in Marseille, southern France. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 14, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 14, 2023 | Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 1.
- 3 /13
Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.-You may have difficulties with foreigners. A trip proves beneficial, and a minor toss-up at home. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 6.
- 5 /13
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2.
- 6 /13
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5.
- 7 /13
You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 8.
- 8 /13
You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation, and every new person you meet today. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number: 4.
- 10 /13
It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 7.
- 11 /13
Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Aqua-green. Lucky Number: 3.
- 12 /13
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 8.
- 13 /13
You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 5.