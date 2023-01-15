Army Day 2023: Bengaluru hosts Army Day Parade for the first time
India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru hosted the prestigious Army Day for the very first time with great pomp and style on January 15. It is also the first time the parade took place outside the national capital, Delhi. Here are some pictures from the 75th Army Day Parade held at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru.
Army Day 2023: Bengaluru hosts Army Day Parade for the first time
Special Forces commandos march past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Army helicopters fly-past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A contingent of Army Engineers marches past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Army Band performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Special Forces commandos march past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (left) during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
An Indian Army's paratrooper displays his skills during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A member of a contingent of Army's Madras Regiment marches past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A contingent of Army's Cavalry Regiment marches past during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit PTI Photo
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
A member of the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes team performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govinda Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
