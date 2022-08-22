Asia Cup 2022: 5 batters to watch out for
With just days left for the Asia Cup 2022, cricket enthusiasts are awaiting its start with bated breath. In antcipation of what promises to be an exciting tournament, we take a look at the top five batters who can single-handedly flip the games in their team's favour and are expected to shine in the upcoming competition.
- 1 /6
- 2 /6
Virat Kohli | India's run-machine Virat is expected to regain his form as he makes a comeback to the Indian cricket team. A lot will depend on his form in this series ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Babar Azam | World No 1 T20I batsman Babar Azam will try to retain his position with an impressive performance in the series. In the recent past, Azam has been making quick runs in crucial situations and helping Pakistan to do well in international cricket. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /6
Rohit Sharma | All eyes will be on India's skipper Rohit Sharma who is known for his batting prowess. Beyond his captaincy duties, the Indian team is likely to depend heavily on his batting. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /6
Dinesh Chandimal | Sri Lanka's star player Dinesh Chandimal is expected to revive Sri Lankan cricket with his impressive performances. Of late, Chandimal has come to Sri Lanka's rescue several times and is expected to do the same in the Asia Cup. Credit: Instagram/d.chandi36
- 6 /6
Hazratullah Zazai | Afghanistan's star player Zazai has all the potential to upset his opponents. This destructive batter has gathered 867 runs for Afghanistan in 28 T20I matches and is nearing the 1,000-run mark. Credit: Twitter/zazai_3
Chiranjeevi birthday special: Top 5 films of the Telugu film icon
There's no denying the fact that Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The 'megastar' enjoys an enviable fan following because of his gripping screen presence and powerful performances. On his 67th birthday, let's take a look at some of his films that helped in establishing him as a 'megastar'.
- 1 /6
Chiranjeevi birthday special: Top 5 films of the Telugu film icon
- 2 /6
'Swayamkrushi' (1987): This movie highlighted the importance of manual labor and Chiranjeevi's character as a cobbler clicked with a vast section of the audience. Credit: IMDB
- 3 /6
'Gang Leader' (1991): Helmed by Vijaya Bapineedu, the movie revolved around the impact of ‘mob mentality’ on society and showcased Chiranjeevi in a ‘robust’ avatar. His appearance was well received by the audience and skyrocketed his popularity. Credit: IMDB
- 4 /6
'Rudraveena' (1988): In this cult hit, Chiranjeevi was featured as a classical singer who is on a mission to change the society through his music. Directed by late filmmaker K Balachander, the movie also featured Gemini Ganesan and Shobana in key roles. Credit: Universal
- 5 /6
'Khaidi' (1983): Chiranjeevi featured in this classic film which was largely based on the 1982 American film 'First Blood'. Credit: IMDB
- 6 /6
'Gharana Mogudu' (1992): A remake of Dr Rajkumar’s 'Anuraga Aralithu', this movie was one of the biggest hits of Chiranjeevi’s career and catapulted him to international stardom. Credit: Amazon Prime
Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 11 lesser-known facts about Megastar
Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, popularly known as Chiranjeevi, is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and a politician. The Telugu icon has starred in over 150 Telugu feature films, and some in Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil. On his 67th birthday, let’s have a look at some interesting facts about the Telugu megastar:
- 1 /11
Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 11 lesser-known facts about Megastar
- 2 /11
Chiranjeevi is not an accidental actor; he had the vision of becoming an actor since childhood and had got proper training from Asia's first-ever film and television training institute, Madras Film Institute before entering showbiz. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
- 3 /11
Chiranjeevi made his cinema debut in the year 1978 with ‘Pranam Khareedu’ and rose to stardom in Telugu film industry due to his hard work and love for cinema. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
- 4 /11
Chiranjeevi was the first South Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars award ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) invited him to attend the prestigious function in 1987. Credit: Instagram/chiranjeevikonidela
- 5 /11
Chiranjeevi was one of the actors of Indian cinema who enjoys a fan following all across the globe. His movie ‘Kodama Simham’ (1990) was the first South Indian movie to be dubbed into English. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
- 6 /11
Chiranjeevi received a paycheck of 1.25 crore as remuneration in the 1992 film ‘Aapadbandhavudu’. Apparently, this was the first time when a Telugu actor was paid such a huge amount for acting in a movie. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
- 7 /11
Chiranjeevi's film ‘Gharana Mogudu’ (1992) set the cash registers ringing at the box office and collected over Rs 10 crore within a year. This was the first time in the history of Telugu cinema that a movie had collected such a huge amount in a year. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
- 8 /11
Chiranjeevi was approached for a Hollywood film ‘The Return of the Thief of Baghdad’ in 1999. However, the movie was stalled in the middle for unknown reasons. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
- 9 /11
Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in the year 2006 for his immense contribution in the field of entertainment. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
- 10 /11
With a career spanning over four decades, Chiranjeevi is among the highest taxpayers in the country when it comes to paying income tax. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
- 11 /11
Undoubtedly Chiranjeevi is the Megastar of the Telugu film industry, but apart from Tollywood, he has also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. He had shared screen space with cine stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan. Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
News in Pics, August 22, 2022: Best shots from the world
- 1 /6
People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo
- 2 /6
A woman walks outside an apartment building damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Demonstrators protest the recent actions of the FBI at their Boston headquarters in Chelsea, Massachusetts. The protest is in reaction to the FBI’s investigation on former US President Donald Trump and the raid on his home in Florida. Members of Super Fun Happy America and CORR were present as well as Trump supporters. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Workers protest outside of an entrance at the UK's biggest container port Felixstowe as they begin an 8-day strike, in Felixstowe, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Red Sea WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title boxing fight, in King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
A Zulu warrior takes part in a traditional ceremony in honour of the new monarch King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, part of the King's coronation celebrations in Nongoma, South Africa. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 22, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 1
- 3 /13
Taurus | You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8
- 4 /13
Gemini | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. . You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number:6
- 5 /13
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 5
- 6 /13
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 7
- 7 /13
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time, do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 8
- 9 /13
Scorpio | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Lucky Colour: Vanilla. Lucky Number: 5
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3
- 13 /13
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 8