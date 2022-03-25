It was ‘sustainability day’ at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on March 24 with designers showcasing their earth-friendly lines. While Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh showed his magic with smart R-Elan fabric, Payal Pratap’s digitized batik prints came alive in eco-friendly Bemberg fabric. Vaishali S displayed her prowess with handwoven, sustainable weaves and signature cording techniques, while Anavila’s Khadi collection has weaves from Burdwan in West Bengal. The day also saw luxury eco-fashion brand Pieux winning the Circular Design Challenge in partnership with FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week & United Nations Environment Programme.