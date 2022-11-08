Beaver Blood Moon: Amazing pictures of the lunar eclipse
Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America were treated to the rare spectacle of a 'Beaver blood moon' as the Earth, Moon, and the Sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. Here are some stunning pictures from the celestial display.
- 1 /8
- 2 /8
The moon and a statue are seen during the lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
The moon is seen during the lunar eclipse in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
The moon is seen behind a statue during the lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
The blood moon is seen in Goyang, northwest of Seoul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
A view of the lunar eclipse at US Capitol in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
The 'Beaver Moon' is seen from The Bund promenade in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Moon partially covered by the earth's shadow during lunar eclipse, seen behind the Taj Mahal in Agra. Credit: PTI Photo
