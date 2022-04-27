Bhalswa landfill fire: 15 hours on, firefighting operations under way
Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours. A major fire broke out on Tuesday (April 26) evening in the outer north area of the national capital. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials, however, said the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.
Bhalswa landfill fire: 15 hours on, firefighting operations under way
Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
Reportedly, five fire tenders are still working at the site to control the fire. Credit: PTI Photo
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials, however, said the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable. Credit: PTI Photo
Smoke billows from the burning garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on April 26 evening. Credit: PTI Photo
According to officials, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Credit: PTI Photo
As the fire was spreading in the nearby colonies, people were finding it difficult to breathe, Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said. Credit: PTI Photo
This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused more than 50 hours after it broke out. Credit: PTI Photo
Smoke billows from the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
