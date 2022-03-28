Bharat Bandh: Daily life hit as 2-day nationwide strike begins
Normal life was disrupted at various states as a 48 hours Bharat bandh called by different trade unions to protest against government policies kicked off in several states on Monday (April 28). The nationwide strike will be observed for two days, March 28 and 29.
- 1 /12
Bharat Bandh: Daily life hit as 2-day nationwide strike begins
- 2 /12
Daily life was thrown out of gear in some states after 48 hours of Bharat bandh called by different trade unions to protest against government policies kicked off. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
Transport services were affected in a few states as protesters blocked roads and also halted train movements at some railway stations in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
Operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the state. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /12
Banking services were partially impacted in Kolkata as branches in a few areas downed shutters with a section of employees not reporting for duty, while many ATMs remained closed. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
Employees of the UCO Bank raise slogans in protest during 'Bharat Bandh' in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
A deserted branch of the Punjab National Bank during 'Bharat Bandh', in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
In Bhubaneshwar, Trade Union members halted train movements at some railway stations. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /12
Workers sit inside their vehicles that are used for coal transportation during the two-day Bharat Bandh in Dhanbad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
Left trade union members are seen staging a protest against the Centre's policies that are allegedly affecting farmers and workers, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
Security was beefed up at Guwahati to avoid any mishap. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
Hundreds of Left trade union members blocked the Dak Bungalow Road in support of the two-day Bharat Bandh, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
