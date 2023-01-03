Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul gets rousing welcome at Loni border
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Jan. 3 after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. The Yatra resumed from Delhi's Yamuna Bazaar and entered Loni Border in Uttar Pradesh at the noon. Scores of Congress workers and supporters from Noida gathered at Ghaziabad to welcome the party leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi on Jan. 3 after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. Credit: PTI Photo
Beginning its second leg after a winter break in Delhi, the Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh in the afternoon to a rousing welcome by supporters. Credit: PTI Photo
Scores of Congress workers and supporters from Noida reached Ghaziabad to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Led by local leader Pankhuri Pathak, Congress workers from Noida and other areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar district assembled at the Loni border in Ghaziabad to join the Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress party supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Yamuna Vihar, in east Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi along with senior leader Ambika Soni reached the venue of the march where scores of Congress workers and leaders were assembled. Credit: PTI Photo
From Uttar Pradesh, where the Yatra is for three days, it will re-enter Haryana on January 6. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi visited Marghat Hanuman Mandir in Delhi at the Hanuman Mandir before beginning the Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo
Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Yamuna Vihar, in east Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
