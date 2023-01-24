Bharat Jodo Yatra: Urmila Matondkar, who quit Congress, joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the garrison town of Nagrota on January 24. Dressed in a cream-coloured traditional Kashmir Pheran and a beanie, Matondkar was seen interacting with Gandhi as they marched along.
Bollywood actress turned politician and Shiv Sena (UBT) member Urmila Matondkar joined Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu on January 24. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
Urmila made her presence felt in the Yatra despite having distanced herself from the Congress party in 2019 citing 'petty in-house politics'. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
Urmila's pictures from the Bharat Jodo Yatra have gone viral on social media and are getting mixed reactions from netizens. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
Urmila Matondar also posted a video on social media that showed her walking with Gandhi. 'Walk for Unity, Affinity, Equality and Fraternity,' she tweeted.
'When stars join, the journey becomes brighter,' the grand old party tweeted in Hindi. Credit: PTI Photo
A glimpse of Urmila Matondkar and Rahul Gandhi during the foot march as it winds its way through Nagrota in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
News In Pics, Jan 24, 2023: Best photos from the world
Mourners carry the boxes containing the bodies of victims of a building which collapsed the day before, during the burial in a cemetery in Syria's war-damaged northern city of Aleppo. Credit: AFP Photo
This photograph shows French surfer Maxime Huscenot during a training session in Hossegor, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
A Ukrainian serviceman fires an RPG towards a Russian position, on a frontline position in the Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo
This aerial view shows the top of al-Hamra tower through heavy fog obscuring the rest of the skyline of Kuwait City. Credit: AFP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he competes against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
Today's Horoscope - January 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky colour: Scarlet. Lucky number: 1
Taurus | Children play an important role in your life. Destructive habits or overindulgence may come to a stop now. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky colour: Tan. Number: 3.
Gemini | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible.News from abroad fortunate. Lucky colour: Lavender. Lucky number: 5.
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky colour: Lilac. Lucky number: 2.
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Lucky colour: Apricot. Lucky number: 8.
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky colour: Jade. Lucky number: 7.
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky colour: Ivory. Lucky number: 4.
Scorpio | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky colour: Peach. Lucky number: 9.
Sagittarius | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 3.
Capricorn | Suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides, or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up. Lucky colour: Honey. Lucky number: 1.
Aquarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 6.
Pisces | A quick romance could end abruptly if you are not willing to make a go of it. You are not impulsive or flirty, and you cannot fathom the intentions of the other person who seems very flighty. Well, come easy, go easy. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 5.
TRENDING GALLERIES
K L Rahul, Athiya Shetty share first pics from their dreamy wedding
It's a joyous occasion for the Shettys as actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer K L Rahul are now officially married. The couple dropped their first wedding pictures in which they looked like a regal couple. Check out the pictures.
K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared first photos from their dreamy wedding with media and fans. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The couple took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of the private wedding ceremony that took place in Suniel Shetty's Khandala Farm House. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Dressed in their white and gold wedding attires, Rahul and Athiya looked like a vision to behold. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The newly-married couple are seen madly in love in the pictures. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty at their wedding ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
TRENDING GALLERIES
Athiya Shetty & K L Rahul: A timeline of their relationship
Actress Athiya Shetty is reportedly set to tie the knot with her beau K L Rahul on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. While there is much anticipation around the wedding festivities, here we look back at their relationship timeline.
Cricketer K L Rahul reportedly started dating actor Athiya Shetty after they were set up by one of their common friends in 2019. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
However, the couple grabbed all attention with their trip to Thailand. The couple had reportedly visited Thailand to ring in New Year 2020 along with their friends. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Since then, the couple kept their fans curious about their relationship with birthday wishes to enjoying regular outings. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
With each passing day the buzz around their relationship kept increasing as more pictures of them made it to social media. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
However, Rahul and Athiya remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Athiya slowly started travelling with Rahul on India’s overseas tours. Credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The couple came together for the first time for an endorsement in 2021. The lovebirds were seen endorsing the luxury eyewear brand NUMI Paris. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Rahul announced to the world about his lady love, by wishing her on her 29th birthday. He made his relationship 'insta-official' in 2021. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
Since then, they have been dropping subtle hints about their relationship via adorable social media posts. Credit: Instagram/@rahulkl
After making their relationship official, Rahul and Athiya made their first public appearance together at the 'Tadap' screening in December 2021. Credit: Special Arrangement