The demise of Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi, 28, earlier this month has shocked the entire world. Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model after a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said Saturday. Choi's ex-husband, a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong, was arrested for murder Saturday afternoon as he was attempting to flee the city by boat, Chung said.The man's father, mother and elder brother had been arrested on the same charge a day earlier. Here we list some facts that everyone should know about the Chinese socialite & fashion model.