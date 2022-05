Andrew Symonds, who died in a car crash, was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders in Australian cricket has ever seen. Affectionately nicknamed 'Roy', he was also a rebel. While Symonds was hugely talented, he was also controversial and made headlines for the wrong reasons. From the most infamous 'monkeygate' to his dispute with fellow player Michael Clark, here's a look at some infamous moments that fans will never forget.