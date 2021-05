In times of distress, people often look up to their on-screen heroes and expect them to come off the reel and act as a saviour even in the real life. Actor and motivational speaker Anupam Kher is the latest celebrity to come forward and help the nation in fighting Covid-19. He has joined hands with Global Cancer Foundation, USA and Bharat Forge, India to start an initiative called 'Project Heal India'. Through this initiative, he aims to provide Covid-19 relief materials across the nation.

