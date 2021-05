In Gujarat, some believers are crowding cow shelters to take 'cow dung therapy' once a week in the hope that it will boost their immunity against, or help them recover from, the coronavirus. Here are some pictures from the Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam Gaushala in Ahmedabad where people are seen enjoying this therapy believing it will keep them safe from the novel coronavirus.

(Image Credit: Reuters)