While the Cannes Film Festival brings the best of the world's fashion, jury member Deepika Padukone surely knows how to step ahead of her peers. Deepika upped her fashion game and was the cynosure of all eyes as she walked the red carpet of the film Decision to Leave' (Haeojil Gyeolsim) on Day 6 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a stunning Louis Vuitton dress featuring a plunging neckline.