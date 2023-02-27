Carabao Cup 2023: Manchester United defeats Newcastle, ends 6 years trophy drought
Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) 2022-23 final. Manchester United's goals came from Casemiro's header (33rd minute) and an own goal by Sven Botman (39th minute). It's Manchester United's first trophy victory in exactly six years. Manchester United last one a silverware in 2017, when the then Jose Mourinho-led side beat Ajax 2-0 to clinch the Europa League. They even won the Carabao Cup that year beating Southampton 3-2 in the final.
- 1 /10
Carabao Cup 2023: Manchester United defeats Newcastle, ends 6-year trophy drought
- 2 /10
Manchester United crushed Newcastle United's hopes of a claiming a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years with a clinical 2-0 victory in the League Cup final at Wembley in London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
A header by Casemiro followed by an own goal by Sven Botman late in the first half silenced the hordes of Newcastle fans who flocked to the capital full of optimism as Manchester United went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time with relative ease. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Much of the build-up was about Newcastle's first appearance in a major final since 1999 and an uptick in their fortunes instigated by Eddie Howe since a 2021 Saudi Arabia-led takeover. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
But Erik ten Hag's resurgent United side showed them how far they still need to go as they claimed the club's first trophy since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017 -- their longest wait for silverware since 1983. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
There was little between the sides in a scrappy first half but the English season's first silverware was effectively decided in the space of six minutes towards halftime. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Newcastle were stunned when Brazilian Casemiro met a superb Luke Shaw free kick in the 33rd minute to head past Loris Karius, the goal allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
The celebrations that accompanied United's sixth League Cup triumph could be the first of many trophy parades on the evidence of Ten Hag's transformative first season. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Manchester United's Casemiro, David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Manchester United's Harry Maguire lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Nagaland & Meghalaya Assembly Elections: People queue to cast their vote
From first-time voters to senior citizens and politicians, people in Nagaland and Meghalaya, on February 27, stood in queues to exercise their franchise.
In a bid to encourage a robust turnout and voting, the first five early voters were felicitated and presented with mementoes. The polling process was largely peaceful and saw a decent voter turnout. Take a look at the pictures...
- 1 /10
Nagaland & Meghalaya Assembly Elections: People queue to cast their vote
- 2 /10
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma waits in a queue to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in the West Garo Hills district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Barnihat in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly elections, in Wokha district. Credit: Twitter/@ceonagaland
- 5 /10
First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
An elderly voter and first-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly elections. Credit: Twitter/@ceonagaland
- 10 /10
Voters wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in West Garo Hills district. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, February 27, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
A costumed reveller lights a flare during a procession marking a traditional carnival celebration in the city of Amfissa, central Greece, on February 25, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Israelis take part in ongoing protests against controversial legal reforms being touted by the country's hard-right government, in Tel Aviv on February 25, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
A worshipper rejoices during celebrations after a peaceful voting day at the Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, on February 26, 2023, the day after Nigeria's presidential and general election. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his wife as she arrives from Kyiv at the train station in Kramatorsk on February 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
A model presents a creation for Annakiki on February 26, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Police fire tear gas to disperse activists of the opposition National People’s Power (NPP) party during a protest held to urge the government to hold local council election as scheduled in Colombo on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (2L) heads home the opening goal of the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Australia's captain Meg Lanning (C) holds the trophy with her teammates after they won the final T20 women's World Cup cricket match against South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
A sneak peek into Karnataka’s newly inaugurated Shivamogga airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport with a lotus-shaped terminal in Karnataka on February 27. The greenfield domestic airport is located at Sogane in Shivamogga district and has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.
- 1 /6
A sneak peek into Karnataka’s newly inaugurated Shivamogga airport
- 2 /6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal on February 27. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
- 3 /6
Built on 775 acres, the airport is named after Kannada poet Kuvempu and was inaugurated on the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
- 4 /6
The new airport has been developed at a cost of around 450 crore. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
- 5 /6
Reportedly, the passenger terminal building can handle around 3600 passengers in a day. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
- 6 /6
The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka. This is Modi's 5th visit this year to poll-bound Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope – February 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – February 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 3.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good-much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Lucky Colour: Lime Yellow. Lucky Number: 8.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 2.
- 5 /13
Cancer: Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 5.
- 6 /13
Leo: A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 6.
- 7 /13
Virgo: A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 7.
- 8 /13
Libra: Your boss is generous with his praise, and not all your colleagues are happy. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Love life hectic, with your partner demanding a lot from you. Good time for creative work. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Equilibrium in your romantic life is likely if you treat your partner well. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Relationships with children will improve . You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 1.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. Also make a proper assessment of an issue that has been bothering you and decide if you are being too judgmental. Lucky Colour: Olive-green. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky Colour: Pista. Lucky Number: 2.