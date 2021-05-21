Celebrations in Gaza as Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force early on Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets. Hundreds of Gazans took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate the ceasefire.
(Image Credit: AFP)
Celebrations in Gaza as Israel, Hamas end 11 days of war
After more than 10 days of fighting that has taken hundreds of lives and inspired protests and diplomatic efforts around the world, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire.
The mini-war that lasted more than 10 days was the worst in Gaza since a 2014 battle that lasted seven weeks, included an Israeli ground invasion and killed about 2,200 people, mostly Palestinians.
Hundreds of Palestinians thronged the streets to celebrate the Israel Hamas truce in the Gaza Strip.
Celebrations were seen on Gaza streets in the minutes after Israel and Hamas began truce.
Hamas leader Khalil al-Haya flashes the victory sign as Israel and Hamas begin truce.
People celebrate following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Cars honked their horns and some guns were fired in the air while the joyful crowds took to the streets.
A family drives in their car as they celebrate following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and the ruling Hamas Islamic movement in Gaza City.
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire in Gaza City.
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City.
