Celebrity deaths 2022: Famous people we lost this year
As we draw closer to the end of the year, we remember some of the famous personalities we lost in 2022.
- 1 /17
Celebrity deaths 2022: Famous people we lost this year
- 2 /17
Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away on December 23 at his Filmnagar residence. He was 87. Fondly known as Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma, Kaikala has starred in more than 770 films and has worked with over 200 directors. Credit: Twitter/@Sai_Eveready
- 3 /17
Well-known Kannada theatre and film actor Lohitashwa passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on November 9 after a brief illness. Credit: Twitter/@NimmaSadhu
- 4 /17
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died at a private hospital on December 10 after a prolonged illness. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /17
Veteran actor Arun Bali, best known for his work on TV show 'Swabhimaan' and blockbuster hit '3 Idiots', died on October 7 after prolonged age-related illness. Credit: Twitter/@capt_amarinder
- 6 /17
Celebrated comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out and passed away on September 21 after spending over a month on ventilator. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /17
Jean-Luc Godard, an icon of the French New Wave, died in September at his home in Rolle, Switzerland. He was 91. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /17
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev died in August. His efforts to revitalise the Soviet Union led to the collapse of communism there and the end of the Cold War. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /17
National award-winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru in August following a heart attack. Credit: Twitter/@AshwiniMS_TNIE
- 10 /17
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech in July. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /17
Singer-composer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died after performing in a concert in Kolkata on May 31. He was 53. Credit: Instagram/@kk_live_now
- 12 /17
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on May 29 while driving his car in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: Instagram/@sidhu_moosewala
- 13 /17
Australian cricketer Shane Warne, regarded as one of the greatest players, passed away of a suspected heart attack in Thailand in March. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /17
Bappi Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop and ruled Indian music industry in the '70s and '80s with a string of chart-topping songs, died following multiple health issues in February. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /17
Luc Montagnier, a French researcher who won a Nobel Prize in 2008 for discovering the HIV virus, died on February 8. Credit: AFP Photo
- 16 /17
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is widely considered to have been the greatest and most influential singers in India and worked for over 70 years in the entertainment industry, died after suffering multiple-organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on February 6. Credit: AFP Photo
- 17 /17
Actor Sidney Poitier, who played roles with such dignity that it helped change the way black people are portrayed on screen, died in January. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 23, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
A passenger rests at Vancouver International Airport as it continues to deal with a backlog caused by a winter storm, in Richmond, British Columbia. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish President Andrzej Duda meet after Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland. Credit: Reuters photo/Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP/Handout
- 3 /7
Asylum seekers wait in line to put their name on a list to get called when it is their turn to seek asylum in the US, the day after Title 42 had been expected to be lifted but now the decision has been postponed for December 27th, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Transmission towers near the CenterPoint Energy facility on December 22, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Employees decorate a window of a cafe which electricity comes from a power generator standing outside, in the centre of western Ukrainian city of Lviv during blackout hours amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Visitors gather at a Christmas light fair at the Abraham Kriel Children's home in Potchefstroom, Sout Africa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A local resident distributes to her neighbours hot food brought by volunteers in the yard of a residential building in the de-occupied town of Izyum, Kharkiv region on December 22, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
dearMoon Mission: Meet crew members who will fly to moon with Yusaku Maezawa
Here we list the lucky artists who will join Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa on "dearMoon" mission, the first all-civilian project to fly around the Moon aboard Starship. Out of 1 million applications from 249 countries and regions, eight crew members were selected to join in this mission where they will fly around the Moon for approximately 7 days and then return to Earth.
- 1 /11
dearMoon Mission: Meet crew members who will fly to moon with Yusaku Maezawa
- 2 /11
Dev D Joshi is an actor with experience of more than 18 years in Hindi and social media influencer. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Yemi AD is a multi-disciplinary creative force, social innovator and choreographer who teaches creativity to people and organisations. Reuters Photo
- 4 /11
Brendan Hall is a documentary filmmaker who tells stories in the natural world and beyond. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
Top/Choi Seung Hyun is a musician, award- winning film actor and an avid art collector. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Steve Aoki is a 2x-GRAMMY- nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer and entrepreneur. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
Karim Iliya is photographer and filmmaker based in Iceland and Hawaii. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
Rhiannon Adam is a photographic artist who is currently living and working between London and the US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /11
Tim Dodd is a famous content creator, photographer, videographer and musician from United States. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
Kaitlyn Farrington is an Olympic Gold Medal in snowboard halfpipe in the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /11
Miyu is a dancer, choreographer and movement practitioner from Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | World’s 10 most powerful women (2022)
Here we list 10 'Most Powerful Women' in the world according to the 19th annual Forbes list. The list was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence.
- 1 /11
In Pics | World’s 10 most powerful women (2022)
- 2 /11
German politician Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, who has been serving as the president of the European Commission since 2019, was positioned tenth on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet is very famous in business circles and is the ninth most powerful woman in the world. Credit: Twitter/@JulieSweet
- 4 /11
Karen S Lynch was ranked eighth on the list. Karen is the president and Chief Executive Officer of the leading health solutions company, CVS Health. Credit: Twitter/@KarenSLynch
- 5 /11
The seventh most powerful woman in the world according to the Forbes list is the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
American philanthropist and former computer scientist and general manager at Microsoft Melinda French Gates stood sixth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
American billionaire businesswoman Abigail Johnson, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Investments, has secured fifth place. Credit: Fidelity Investments
- 8 /11
American businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Mary Barra, who earned her accolades and recognition across the auto industry and from leaders in other industries through her hard work and dedication, was positioned fourth. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /11
Kamala Devi Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first woman, Black and Indian-American and the first South Asian-American to become US Vice President, was the third most powerful woman in the world according to the Forbes. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
Second on the list is French politician and European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
German politician Ursula von der Leyen, who scripted history by becoming the first woman to become the EU's Commission President has topped the list of Forbes 'Most powerful women' in the world for 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Chillai Kalan: Bone-chilling cold hits Kashmir
The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' in local parlance, started in Jammu and Kashmir with the coldest night of this season. Mercury dropped several notches below the freezing point at several places.
- 1 /11
Chillai Kalan: Bone-chilling cold hits Kashmir
- 2 /11
Intense cold wave conditions whipped through Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the harsh winter period of 'Chillai Kalan' started on Wednesday (December 21). Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
During this time, night temperatures were expected to drop several notches below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
The harshest winter period saw the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point in many places including Pahalgam on December 21, which recorded the lowest night temperature at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Many water bodies, including the Dal and Wullar Lakes and others have partially frozen due to the extreme cold. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
At several areas, people woke up to frozen taps. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
The mercury settled at a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara, minus 4.2 degrees Celsius in Qazigund and minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Tourists take selfies near the Dal Lake as the 40-days harshest winter period Chillai Kalan begins, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
The meteorological department has forecast mostly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 24. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
'Chillai-Kalan' will end on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). Credit: PTI Photo