Devotees across the nation celebrated Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, with great enthusiasm. People in large numbers gathered on the bank of ghats across the country to perform the 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with 'Nahai Khai' and concluded today (November 11) with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya'. Here are some pictures from the four-day long festival.