Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Maharashtra's Ratnagiri: See Pics
Chiplun, Khed and some other towns in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri were inundated following heavy rains. More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, located around 250km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, is submerged in floodwaters.
Chiplun, Khed and some other towns in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri were inundated following heavy rains, with inclement weather and incessant downpour creating difficulties for the government agencies to carry out rescue operations in this district located in the Konkan region. Credit: Special Arrangement
Discharge of water from the Kolkewadi dam has further added more woes in the coastal town of Chiplun. Credit: Special Arrangement
The administration has sought help from multiple agencies in rescue efforts. Credit: Special Arrangement
More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, located around 250km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, has got submerged in flood waters. Credit: Special Arrangement
The Mumbai-based Western Naval Command confirmed receiving a request from the Maharashtra government to send rescue teams. Credit: Special Arrangement
Even landslide was reported near Parshuram ghat. Credit: Special Arrangement
Major rivers in Ratnagiri district, including Jagbudi, Vashishti, Kodavali, Shastri, Bav have been flowing above the danger level following heavy rains. Credit: IAF
Choppers are engaged in the rescue operations and are evacuating the stranded people to safer places. Credit: IAF
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rainfall for the next few days. Credit: Special Arrangement
These heartbreaking photos of plastic pollution around the world hit hard
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. This came true at a photo exhibition in the UN that showcased the aftermath of plastic waste and how it is affecting our surroundings. These hard-hitting photographs narrating the amount of garbage humans produce and spread are horrifying. Here we take a look at the pictures that tell what we've left behind on Earth.
These heartbreaking photos of plastic pollution are very hard to look at! Photo by Muntaka Chasant (Ghana)
Major drainage systems in Accra, Ghana's capital city, empty single-use plastic waste into the ocean through the Korle Lagoon. The urban poor sometimes swim in it to recover recyclable material. Aerial view of the Korle Lagoon, choked with single-use plastic, Ghana. Photo by Muntaka Chasant (Ghana)
Garbage piles collected in several such areas are estimated to amount to 216,000 kilograms per month. This girl is growing up in a squatter settlement around Sabah, Malaysia. Photo by Fakir Mohamad bin Md. Nor (Malaysia)
These boys spend their days fighting for food and goods. It’s a daily war for them in the depot of Chittagong, Bangladesh. Photo by Muhammad Amdad Hossain (Bangladesh)
Recent research has shown that these manta rays ingest as much as 137 pieces of plastic an hour, which exposes their population to unknown long-term risks. A filter-feeding manta ray attempts to eat amidst the plastic in Nusa Penida, Bali. Photo by Vincent Kneefel (The Netherlands)
When deliveries of donated educational and medical supplies began in 2004, most of the area was still relatively clean. Now the patch of plastic waste stretches for at least a kilometre and is a good 100 metres wide. 129-year-old humanitarian vessel Vega sails through plastic waste in the Java Sea. Photo by Margarete Macoun (Germany)
This local beach in Java, Indonesia, has become an illegal dumpsite for plastic waste. One of the residents can be seen burning the plastic, so it doesn’t enter her house at high tide. Photo by Vincent Kneefel (The Netherlands)
A woman scavenges for survival in a mountain of plastic waste, Pakistan. Photo by Sufyan Arshad (Pakistan)
A young sea turtle is trying to breathe in a puddle of water filled with plastic in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Heidi Acampora (Brazil)
A youngster swims in a river polluted with plastic and other waste in Bocaue, Philippines. Photo by Jophel Botero Ybiosa (Philippines)
In Accra, Ghana, a plastic waste scavenger brings plastic he has recovered to a dumpsite where middlemen will buy it for recycling. Photo by Muntaka Chasant (Ghana)
Plastic waste has become part of our microcosmos, even found among the grains of sand on this Uruguayan beach. Photo by Mauricio Ruiz (Uruguay)
Agriculture is the main sector of Tanzania's economy, with almost 70% of the poor living in rural areas and working in farming. These days, plastic waste pollution has increased so much that it is affecting both the environment and livelihoods. Photo by Paul Elias (Tanzania)
A large number of homeless people in Dhaka, Bangladesh have lost their property due to natural disasters. For them, an asphalt street is the best they can hope for, otherwise they have to sleep on plastic trash. Photo by Muhammad Amdad Hossain (Bangladesh)
Morning spotlight at Anse Royale Church, Seychelles. Plastic waste can be found even in the most serene places. Here, it overshadows the beauty of the sunrise and the peacefulness symbolised by the cross. Photo by Sienna Goldstein (Seychelles)
In Tuscany, near San Vincenzo, Italy, small pieces of broken-down plastic and industrial plastic pellets have been washed up on the beach along the coastline. Photo by Alexandra Rudiak (Germany/Canada)
A windstorm coming from the South washes up plastic on the shoreline of the Pelješac peninsula, Croatia. Photo by Anita Bubalo (Croatia)
In Bretagne’s quaint village of Plouharnel, France, once the surfers leave for winter, sea currents fill the seaside with trash. An invasion of plastic monsters, if you will. Photo by Céline Bellanger (France)
The Njoro River flows from the Mau Forest, continuing along several residential areas. By the time it reaches Lake Nakuru, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kenya, it is filled with plastic. Photo by James Wakibia (Kenya)
Ever since ancient times, Lithuanian forests have been a place of tranquillity. Now nature is sending us a message, sadly in a plastic bottle. Photo by Jurgita Šukienė (Lithuania)
Clean beaches are increasingly becoming a rare sight in tourist-friendly Croatia. Photo by Paula Porobija (Croatia)
In the archipelago of islands off the coast of Panama, the indigenous communities of the Guna Yala tribe are suffering from a plastic invasion. Photo by Sophie Dingwall (The United Kingdom)
On the reef of a small coastal village in the Indonesian Banggai Archipelago, the villagers are doing their best to fight against plastic pollution. Plastic bags like this one represent a hollow deceit for animals that prey on jellyfish, such as sea turtles. Photo by Shannon Switzer Swanson (The United States of America)
Once an important commercial waterway, the Buriganga river in the southwest outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, has now turned into a plastic river. Photo by Shahriar Hossain (Bangladesh)
Trash heaps near the Adriatic Sea where the Bura wind spreads plastic waste onto the grazing fields. Photo by Goran Dorić (Croatia)
Fishing in the Brantas river of the East Java province, Indonesia, means going through loads of plastic trash, discarded by the residents of thousands of buildings. Photo by Fully Syafi Handoko (Indonesia)
The goat belongs to an islander from the Bajou tribe in Tiworo, Indonesia. Every year, the island beaches are covered by plastic waste, brought in by the ocean currents. Photo by Fakhrizal Setiawan (Indonesia)
Countryside 30 km outside Split, Croatia, after a great storm. Photo by Đurđica Milosavljević (Croatia)
News in Pics, July 23: Best photos from around the world
A demonstrator carries a tire to set it on fire during a protest against the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the new guard of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards arrive before the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, south east England, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
A flooded farm is seen near Cao village following heavy rainfall in Anyang, Henan province, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Olympic Rings are seen in front of the skyline during sunset ahead of the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
A lone man wearing a protective face mask crosses an empty street during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Bootleg Fire, which started on July 6th near Beatty, Oregon, has burned over 395,000 acres and is currently 38% contained. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - July 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Travel should be on your agenda. Do not overspend on entertainment. A travel plan comes unstuck, and leaves you feeling high and dry. Learn to take it in your stride and bounce back with your usual bonhomie and grand spirit.| Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative. Your career is under the spotlight and, with the aspect of auspicious planets on your sign you can clearly focus on the right direction you to take now | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini |You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments.| Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Avoid problems with authority figures, government agencies or institutions. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today.| Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Put your efforts into work or moneymaking ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything.| Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra |A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends.| Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius |Your dreamy disposition is attractive, but at work a more practical approach will help. You will accomplish much today, if you are not stubborn or proud. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. A romantic interest occupies your time today. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Farmers begin protests against farm laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; See Pics
Farmers began their protests against the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre last year at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday. This is the first time since the January 26 violence that farmers have been permitted to protest in that region.
Farmers begin protests against farm laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; See Pics
Farmers began their protests against the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre last year at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 22. Credit: AFP Photo
The Delhi government had granted permission to farmers to stage protest till August 9 on the condition that only 200 protestors will be present. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait speaks with media representatives as farmers protest against the central government’s agricultural reforms, in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Farmers wave flags as they arrive in a bus to attend a sit-in protest against the farm laws, near parliament house, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Apparently, this is the first time since the January 26 violence that farmers were given permission for demonstration. Credit: AFP Photo
Yogendra Yadav speaks with the media after arriving at the protest site. Credit: AFP Photo
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest against the three farm laws, has been asked to give an undertaking that all COVID-19 norms would be followed and the stir would be peaceful. Credit: AFP Photo
Angry farmers shout slogans against the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre last year. Credit: AFP Photo
Actress Sonia Mann joined the protesting farmers in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
A protesting farmer holds a flag as he joins the protest in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Farmers arrive in a bus to attend a sit-in protest against the farm laws, near parliament house, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A farmer is seen shouting slogans at the protest site. Credit: AFP Photo
Sonia Mann holds placards and shout slogans as she participates in the protest. Credit: AFP Photo
Rapid Action Force, an specialized unit of the Central Reserve Police Force, stood guard at the site, carrying riot shields and batons. Credit: PTI Photo