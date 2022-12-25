Christmas 2022: 5 best audio specials to listen to
UPDATED : Dec 25 2022, 14:48 IST
Christmas | News | World news | Festivals |
It's the happiest, merriest and busiest time of the year! While you celebrate Christmas with your friends and family, keep the spirit of the festival alive by tuning into these amazing, feel-good Christmas specials!
- 1 /6
Christmas 2022: 5 Best audio specials to listen to
- 2 /6
All I Want for Christmas: Dr Allison Hall is staring down the prospect of her first Christmas in a new town and her first without her son, spending the holiday with her ex. As the new doc on the block, she's on duty for the Christmas shift and glad of it. When one of her favourite patients lands back in the hospital, and it looks like this might be his last Christmas, she hopes she can help connect him to his estranged daughter. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /6
The First Christmas: In The First Christmas, Stephen Mitchell brings the Nativity story to vivid life as never before. A narrative that is only sketched out in two Gospels becomes fully realised here with nuanced characters and a setting that reflects the culture of the time. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /6
Home for Christmas: Mother-of-three Emelie is in a tough spot in life. The feel-good novel Home for Christmas is their first book for the adult audience. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /6
The Christmas Pig: Jack loves his childhood toy Dur Pig. DP has always been there for him, through good and bad. Until one Christmas Eve, something terrible happens - DP is lost. But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life. It is a heartwarming adventure about one child's love for his most treasured thing and how far he will go to find it. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /6
A Christmas Carol: A Christmas Carol is the classic story of Scrooge and Marley, who get into adventures with ghosts during Christmas. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2023 Auction: 5 most expensive players
UPDATED : Dec 25 2022, 14:39 IST
Cricket news | Sports News | Indian Premier League | IPL | Sam Curran | Ben Stokes |
The 2023 IPL auction was full of surprises, record numbers, all-rounders raking in big bucks, and franchises picking the bones out of the players available in the auction. Here we list the most expensive players of the IPL 2023 auction.
- 1 /6
IPL 2023 Auction: 5 most expensive players
- 2 /6
England cricketer Sam Curran surpassed Chris Morris's record to become the most expensive purchase in the cash-rich league history. Punjab Kings bagged him for a whopping amount of Rs 18.50 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Australian player Cameron Green commanded big bucks going into the IPL auction and Mumbai Indians bought him for a record price of Rs 17.50 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
The England test captain Ben Stokes became the most expensive player ever signed by Chennai Super Kings. He was bought by CSK for Rs. 16.25 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
An amazing fielder who can keep wickets too, West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran was most likely one of the most unexpected bids of the auction. Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 16 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged English cricketer Harry Brook for a mammoth price tag of Rs 13.25 crore. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 25, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 25 2022, 04:13 ISTUnited States | Christmas | El Salvador | Drugs | Pope Francis | Ivory Coast | Africa |
- 1 /7
A woman walks past a Christmas reindeer made of lights ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
Members of the security forces kick off Christmas Eve with a military operation against drug traffickers where they detained suspected criminals in El Salvador's capital, according to government information as part of the country's controversial attempt to fight criminal gangs, in San Salvador. Credit: Reuters photo
- 3 /7
Pope Francis (C) attends the Christmas Eve mass at The St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
People walk around of a mostly frozen Bryant Park fountain on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York City. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Scavengers extract metals in an open fire in Dandora dumpsite in Nairobi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A man with a Santa mask rides in the water during the annual presentation of Waterskiing Santa on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia. Credit: Reuters photo
- 7 /7
People take pictures with their cellphones as Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Credit: Reuters photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 25 2022, 00:47 ISTAries Horoscope | Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2.
- 3 /13
Taurus: Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 9.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability t initiate projects will add to your popularity today. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer: By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 1.
- 6 /13
Leo: There are new directions for you and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 6.
- 7 /13
Virgo: If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 4.
- 8 /13
Libra: Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 8.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Problems with colleagues are likely. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 5.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work. Lucky Colour: Sapphire. Lucky Number: 2.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 4.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 7.
- 13 /13
Pisces: You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Apple-red. Lucky Number: 9.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia & Priyanka join Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
UPDATED : Dec 24 2022, 18:51 IST
Congress | Bharat Jodo Yatra | News | politics | Rahul Gandhi | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Priyanka Gandhi | Robert Vadra | Sonia Gandhi |
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital on December 24.
- 1 /10
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi join Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
- 2 /10
Former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, son-in-law Robert Vadra and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital on December 24. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Sonia Gandhi and her family members walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
- 4 /10
This is the second time Sonia Gandhi, also Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the yatra in October when it was in Mandya in Karnataka. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
- 5 /10
This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
- 6 /10
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana on Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers. Credit: Twitter/@IYC
- 8 /10
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Congress Party's leader Rahul Gandhi walks along with his supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo