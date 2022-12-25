Christmas 2022: Menu for a perfect dinner party
Here is a list of a few scrumptious, delicious sweet delicacies and savoury food items to relish on Christmas.
- 1 /6
Christmas 2022: Menu for a perfect dinner party Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /6
Coconut Chicken and Rice: This comforting one-pot chicken dish features fragrant coconut rice infused with aromatic ginger, garlic and scallion, studded with toasty cashews. Fresh chopped cilantro brightens the dish, while hot sauce adds nice heat and tang to balance the creamy, rich and slightly sweet rice. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /6
Rum Cake: Dry fruits are soaked in rum in advance to give a kick to the cake and is a famous traditional food served during the festival. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 4 /6
Pasta: Spaghetti and meatballs, penne primavera, and even lasagna can all be healthy options to prepare for the dinner on Christmas. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Tajin Grilled Chicken: Tajin is a Mexican seasoning made from dried, ground red chillies, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice. It is great sprinkled over fresh cut fruit like mango and pineapple, or rimmed on an ice cold margarita. Credit: Twitter/@sak_shoes
- 6 /6
Pizza: Christmas celebration is incomplete without Italian delicacies and pizza is one of the most favourite dine-out meals along with wine. DH Pool Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Popular TV stars who died by suicide
The alleged suicide of 20-year-old TV actor Tunisha Sharma shocked the nation, bringing into focus the struggle of many in this glamorous industry. Here are TV and film actors who succumbed to financial or mental pressures and took the extreme step of suicide.
- 1 /10
Popular TV stars who died by suicide
- 2 /10
Tunisha Sharma: The 21-year-old actor allegedly committed suicide on the set of the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Vasai area of Mumbai. Sharma, who was shooting for 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' on Saturday, had gone to the washroom on the show's set. When she did not return for a long time, the door was broken down and she was found hanging inside. Credit: Instagram/@_tunisha.sharma_
- 3 /10
Sushant Singh Rajput: The Bollywood star was found dead in his flat in June 2020, an incident which sent shockwaves through the nation. The suicide of Rajput, who started his career with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, triggered nation-wide debates on mental health. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Vaishali Thakkar TV actor Vaishali Thakkar, aged 30, was found dead in her Indore home in October this year. A suicide note revealed that Thakkar took the extreme step as her neighbour was mentally torturing her for over 2 years. She was seen in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Credit: Instagram/misstakkar_15
- 5 /10
Kushal Punjabi: Jhalak Dikhla Jaa fame Kushal Punjabi, who also appeared in TV shows like Ishq Mei Marjawan, died by suicide in December 2019. Aged 42, the actor was suffering from depression. A note was recovered, wherein the actor left his belongings to his family. Credit: Instagram/@itsme_kushalpunjabi
- 6 /10
Sejal Sharma: TV actor Sejal Sharma was found dead in her Mira Road residence in January 2020. After her show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji ended, Sharma was reportedly depressed. A note found on her said no one should be blamed for her death. Credit: Instagram/@i_sejalsharmaofficial
- 7 /10
Manmeet Grewal: Famous for his TV show Kuldeepak, 32-year-old Manmeet Grewal died by suicide at his residence in Navi Mumbai due to financial stress as an aftermath of Covid-19 in May 2020. Credit: Instagram/manmeetgrewal69_official
- 8 /10
Preksha Mehta: Stressed due to Covid-19 lockdown and financial problems, Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta was found hanging in her Indore home in May 2020. Credit: Instagram/@iamprekshamehta
- 9 /10
Samir Sharma: TV actor Samir Sharma was found hanging in his Malad residence by a building security guard in August 2020. He shot to fame after his TV show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyar Ke. Credit: Instagram/@samir5d
- 10 /10
Pratyusha Banerjee: Protagonist of the popular TV show Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha Banerjee was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai in April 2016. Her parents accused the actor’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh to have abetted her suicide. Credit: Twitter
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Leaders pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 98th birthday anniversary at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Take a look at the pictures.
- 1 /11
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: Leaders pay tribute to former PM
- 2 /11
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pays tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
BJP President JP Nadda pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary as other dignitaries look on, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman HN Singh pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Former President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Union Minister Niranjan Jyoti pays tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with others pays tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
BJP President JP Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah at Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Sadhus pay tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2023 Auction: 5 most expensive players
The 2023 IPL auction was full of surprises, record numbers, all-rounders raking in big bucks, and franchises picking the bones out of the players available in the auction. Here we list the most expensive players of the IPL 2023 auction.
- 1 /6
IPL 2023 Auction: 5 most expensive players
- 2 /6
England cricketer Sam Curran surpassed Chris Morris's record to become the most expensive purchase in the cash-rich league history. Punjab Kings bagged him for a whopping amount of Rs 18.50 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Australian player Cameron Green commanded big bucks going into the IPL auction and Mumbai Indians bought him for a record price of Rs 17.50 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
The England test captain Ben Stokes became the most expensive player ever signed by Chennai Super Kings. He was bought by CSK for Rs. 16.25 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
An amazing fielder who can keep wickets too, West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran was most likely one of the most unexpected bids of the auction. Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 16 crore. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged English cricketer Harry Brook for a mammoth price tag of Rs 13.25 crore. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Christmas 2022: 5 best audio specials to listen to
It's the happiest, merriest and busiest time of the year! While you celebrate Christmas with your friends and family, keep the spirit of the festival alive by tuning into these amazing, feel-good Christmas specials!
- 1 /6
Christmas 2022: 5 Best audio specials to listen to
- 2 /6
All I Want for Christmas: Dr Allison Hall is staring down the prospect of her first Christmas in a new town and her first without her son, spending the holiday with her ex. As the new doc on the block, she's on duty for the Christmas shift and glad of it. When one of her favourite patients lands back in the hospital, and it looks like this might be his last Christmas, she hopes she can help connect him to his estranged daughter. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /6
The First Christmas: In The First Christmas, Stephen Mitchell brings the Nativity story to vivid life as never before. A narrative that is only sketched out in two Gospels becomes fully realised here with nuanced characters and a setting that reflects the culture of the time. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /6
Home for Christmas: Mother-of-three Emelie is in a tough spot in life. The feel-good novel Home for Christmas is their first book for the adult audience. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /6
The Christmas Pig: Jack loves his childhood toy Dur Pig. DP has always been there for him, through good and bad. Until one Christmas Eve, something terrible happens - DP is lost. But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life. It is a heartwarming adventure about one child's love for his most treasured thing and how far he will go to find it. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /6
A Christmas Carol: A Christmas Carol is the classic story of Scrooge and Marley, who get into adventures with ghosts during Christmas. Credit: Special Arrangement