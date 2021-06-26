Coming to Netflix in July 2021: Mission Impossible, Resident Evil, Haseen Dillruba & more
UPDATED : Jun 28 2021, 10:55 IST
List of movies that will be added to popular online streaming service or OTT platform Netflix by July 14.
Generation 56k: Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?
Young Royals: Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.
Dynasty Warriors: Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the 'Romance of the Three Kingdoms'.
The 8th Night: With prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that's possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.
Haseen Dillruba: Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.
The War Next-door: After winning a house in a raffle, the humble but loving López family moves to a posh neighborhood, where the snobby Espinozas give them a cold welcome.
Cat People: Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales.
Dogs - Season 2: Their love for dogs — and their dogs' love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot's caregiver and more.
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.
Atypical - Season 4: With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.
Virgin River - Season 3: Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more.
How I Became a Superhero: In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers.
Last Summer: During summer vacation in a beachside town, 16-year-old Deniz seeks the affection of his childhood crush and navigates a love triangle.
A Classic Horror Story: Travellers on a bus are ritualistically murdered one by one in a deliberately meta-horror story, complete with all the expected tension and gore.
Heist: From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy-nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.
News in Pics, June 28: Best photos from around the world
News in Pics, June 28: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 28 2021, 06:10 IST
Taraji P. Henson presents during the BET Awards at Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
Waves flood the entrance of stores as Hurricane Enrique barrelling northwards off Mexico's Pacific coast, in Manzanillo, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
A pedestrian crosses an empty intersection at morning commute hour in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
People practice yoga at Cyherbia botanical park in the Cypriot village of Avgorou in southwestern Famagusta district. Credit: AFP Photo
People take part in the Queer Liberation March in New York City, New York, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
People gather before a rehearsal of a fireworks display near the National Stadium ahead of the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (R) and Ecuador's Robert Arboleda vie for the ball during the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match at the Olympic Stadium in Goiania, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the match against Belgium. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 27 2021, 23:47 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 28, 2021
Aries: Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky color: Coffee Lucky number: 3
Taurus: A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky color: Indigo Lucky number: 8
Gemini: You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky color: Beige Lucky number: 5
Cancer: You're up for a passionate encounter with someone special. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky color: Green Lucky number: 4
Leo: Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Keep your temper under check. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky color: Scarlet Lucky number: 7
Virgo: You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Positive feelings and high self-confidence make today productive. Lucky color: Brown Lucky number: 9
Libra: You should put in some extra hours developing that creative idea you have. Finances fair. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Lucky color: Plum Lucky number: 1
Scorpio: Spend time by yourself to avoid any conflicts with family members Court decisions may not be favourable. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. Lucky color: Lime Lucky number: 3
Sagittarius: Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Lucky color: Lavender Lucky number: 6
Capricorn: You do not feel very sharp, competitive, or aggressive now. A very promising opportunity or contact can occur today. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Lucky color: Ash Lucky number: 8
Aquarius: You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky color: Olive-Green Lucky number: 2
Pisces: Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky color: Saffron Lucky number: 4
News in Pics, June 27: Best photos from around the world
News in Pics, June 27: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 27 2021, 07:33 IST
Former US President Donald Trump reacts as he tosses out hats during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio. Credit: Reuters Photo
People take part in a rally under the slogan #respectmyvote, opposing the possibility of a socialist government -in case leftist Pedro Castillo wins the June 6 runoff election- in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo
Actor Charlize Theron attends a special event benefitting The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) at Universal Studios Backlot, in Universal City, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 2021 Gay Pride Princess takes part in the annual Pride March in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
Staff watch as chef Saransh Goila (R) prepares an order in the kitchen of the Goila Butter Chicken restaurant in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth instructs German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius (not in image) during a training session in the Berlin Skatehalle in Berlin. Credit: AFP Photo
Italy's defender Leonardo Bonucci (C) and teammates celebrate their win after extra-time in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Italy and Austria at Wembley Stadium in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Iraqi tribal leaders attend an electoral rally in the capital Baghdad. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 27, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 26 2021, 23:50 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 27, 2021
Aries: Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Lucky color: Saffron Lucky number: 5
Taurus: Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. A letter brings good news. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Lucky color: Turquoise Lucky number: 8
Gemini: Family relationships and social contacts are emphasized today. A day to ask for the moon and get it. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Lucky color: Purple Lucky number: 3
Cancer: Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mo0d, and travel plans look exciting. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky color: Emerald Lucky number: 9
Leo: Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons. Lucky color: Buff Lucky number: 2
Virgo: Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky color: Yellow Lucky number: 7
Libra: Change in business plans could affect you adversely. Your spouse or significant other is moody, while a letter brings joy. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Lucky color: Opal Lucky number: 6
Scorpio: Travel good. Love life blooms, but caution advised. A good day for house-hunting. Flow of money is stable and will improve. Do not rush into long-range financial commitments. Lucky color: Salmon-pink Lucky number: 5
Sagittarius: Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Lucky color: Blue Lucky number: 2
Capricorn: You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky color: Amber Lucky number: 1
Aquarius: If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky color: Orange Lucky number: 8
Pisces: Don't hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Be prepared for an active but rewarding day. Lucky color: Yellow Lucky number: 3