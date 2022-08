It was a carnivalesque atmosphere at the Alexander Stadium as the spectacular closing ceremony of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) brought the curtains down on the high-octane edition of the Games. A musical evening of Bhangra and a performance from ‘Apache Indian’ followed by amazing fireworks officially marked the end of the Birmingham Games. As per tradition, the flag of the Commonwealth Games Federation was lowered and handed over to the state of Victoria, Australia, the host of the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.