Congress Presidential Polls: Politicians cast their votes to elect new party chief
After 22 years the Congress is all set to witness a contest for the president post with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor pitted against each other to lead the party with new vigour so as to fulfil the aim of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Polling began at 10 am with the party members arriving and casting their votes to elect the new party chief. The voting will be done till 04:00 pm and the results will be out on October 19.
- 1 /21
- 2 /21
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /21
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Bellary. Credit: AICC
- 4 /21
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra casts her vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /21
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at the party office, in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /21
AICC Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote at the KPCC office, in Bengaluru. Credit: AICC
- 7 /21
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh casts his vote for Congress party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /21
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh casts his vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /21
Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry casts his vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /21
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Bellary. Credit: AICC
- 11 /21
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after casting his vote for the Congress Party's presidential election, in Jaipur. Credit: Twitter/ashokgehlot51
- 12 /21
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath casts his vote for the party's presidential election at PCC headquarters, in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /21
Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /21
CLP leader Siddaramaiah casting his vote for the Congress president elections at KPCC office in Bengaluru. Credit: DH/BK Janardhan
- 15 /21
Congress leader Anand Sharma casts his vote for the party's Presidential election at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 16 /21
Uttarakhand Congress President Karan Mehra casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo
- 17 /21
KPCC members queue up for casting their vote for the Congress president elections at KPCC office in Bengaluru. Credit: DH/BK Janardhan
- 18 /21
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Bellary. Credit: PTI Photo
- 19 /21
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Guwahati, Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 20 /21
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) chief Rajesh Thakur casts his vote for the party's presidential election, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 21 /21
Congress leaders stand in a queue to cast their votes for the party's Presidential election, at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
