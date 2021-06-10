Coolest ways to keep yourself cool without air conditioning - In Pictures
The sweltering summer season is here and if you think the only way to beat the heat is to chill at home with the AC on -- think again. We’ve compiled a list that’ll help keep you cool and you won't find yourself sweating puddles this summer. Take a look…
- 1 /5
Coolest ways to keep yourself cool without air conditioning - In Pictures
- 2 /5
Keep windows open overnight: Leaving the window open through the night will allow wind circulation and prevent your home from getting hot and humid. Also, make sure to shut the windows before the temperature starts to rise again in the morning. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /5
Keep yourself hydrated: Make sure your water intake is sufficient as it cools down the body. Drinking water helps regulate your body temperature. Credit: DH Photo
- 4 /5
Cold water bath: When the heat becomes insufferable, try to take a quick cold water bath as it lowers your core temperature. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /5
Keep curtains closed: Closed curtains prevents the sun from getting in, helping the room stay cool. Credit: Unsplash Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Solar Eclipse 2021: Ring of fire captured in beautiful photos from around the world
The first solar eclipse of 2021 on Thursday, June 10 was seen around the globe. The eclipse was seen from a vast region of North America, Europe and Asia. The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. It is a partial eclipse when a ring of fire appears in the sky. Here are amazing photos of this amazing celestial event.
- 1 /8
Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world
- 2 /8
Partial solar eclipse is seen above the horizon in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
A partial solar eclipse is seen through cloud cover from Primrose Hill in central London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
A annular (partial solar) eclipse is seen as the sun rises over Scituate Light in Scituate, Massachusetts. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
A eclipsed sun rises over Tobermory in Ontario, Canada on June 10, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
The New York skyline is seen as the Moon partially covers the sun during a partial solar eclipse in New Jersey. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline. Credit: AP Photo
- 8 /8
Partial solar eclipse peeks out from the horizon in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain: A look back at their happy times
Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has finally released a statement on the speculation of her separation from husband Nikhil Jain. On June 09, she revealed that she does not need a divorce from him as the marriage is invalid in India. Here we take a look at some pictures from their happy times...
(Image Credit: Special Arrangement)
- 1 /6
Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain: A look back at their happy times
- 2 /6
Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan finally opened up and released a statement putting an end to speculations about her marriage turning sour. In a statement, she revealed that she does not need a divorce from her husband Nikhil as the marriage is invalid in India.
- 3 /6
Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot secretly in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum in 2019 post her political plunge where she made a thumping win under TMC ticket during the Lok Sabha Elections.
- 4 /6
Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta, said in a statement that since her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid in India.
- 5 /6
Post their intimate wedding in Turkey, the newlyweds had hosted a gala reception in Kolkata which was attended by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other influential personalities.
- 6 /6
Nusrat had also shared pictures from her honeymoon with Nikhil. However, she has taken down all her pictures with him from social media
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
First monsoon rain leaves most of Mumbai flooded: See Pics
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services as the southwest monsoon arrived in the city with a bang, while the MeT department issued an alert for more downpour.
- 1 /20
First monsoon rain leaves most of Mumbai flooded: See Pics
- 2 /20
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services as the southwest monsoon arrived in the city with a bang. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /20
The first rains of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /20
A man walks though a waterlogged railway track during heavy rains in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /20
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /20
People walk on a flooded road during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /20
The heavy downpour also disrupted local train services, which are running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /20
A man walks on a flooded road during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /20
Vehicles damaged after a society compound wall fell on them following heavy rain, at Savarkar Nagar, in Thane. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /20
Children play on a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /20
A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /20
While there were fewer vehicles on the city roads amid the downpour, motorcyclists and other two-wheeler riders were unable to manoeuvre their vehicles at some of the flooded places. In this photo, a taxi driver is seen pushing his car which got stuck in water due to heavy downpour. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /20
A woman takes water out of the house after heavy rain, in Thane. Credit PTI Photo
- 14 /20
Shopkeepers sit in their shops on a waterlogged street at Hindmata in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /20
The traffic police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists due to water-logging at these places. Credit: AFP Photo
- 16 /20
The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 17 /20
Mumbai and its suburbs experienced thunderstorms along with moderate to intense spells of rainfall during the day. Credit: PTI Photo
- 18 /20
Railway track submerged in rainwater during rain, at Chunabhatti railway station, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 19 /20
Heavy rains caused low visibility and increased the risk of accidents, hence the traffic police personnel are on roads to prevent such incidents, the official said. Credit PTI Photo
- 20 /20
Vehicles damaged after a society compound wall fell on them following heavy rain. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 10: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A military personnel stands on the tarmac for the arrival of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque outside a hotel where the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is evaluating if there were abuses by the public forces during previous protests, in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
The head from a Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen in Caledonia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Protesters stand on debris of a cutblock as RCMP officers arrest protesters in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Maya Wiley holds flowers near a makeshift memorial for 10-year-old Justin Wallace. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Makeshift memorial for a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed is seen outsid a home in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo