Countries with the most Unicorns. Find out where India ranks
Investors are always on the search for the next unicorn to sink their money into for a big payoff further down the line. A unicorn startup or unicorn company is a private company with a valuation of over $1 billion. As of July 2020, there are more than 400 unicorns around the world. Here are the countries with the most Unicorns:
1. United States | With 288 Unicorns, the US is at the top of the list. Some of the unicorns include Elon Musk's SpaceX ($36 billion) and Airbnb ($18 dollars). Credit: AFP Photo
2. China | With 122 Unicorns, China is at the second spot. Some of the Unicorns include Bytedance, which is also the highest-valued Unicorns in terms of market valuation at $75 billion. Credit: Reuters Photo
3. United Kingdom | The UK has 25 Unicorn startups. Among the top Unicorns is Checkout.com and Revolut. Both startups are valued at $5.5 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
4. India | With 21 Unicorns, India takes the fourth spot. One97 Communications, valued at $16 billion, BYJU'S, valued at $10.5 billion and Oyo Rooms, valued at $10 billion are among the most-valued Unicorns in the country. Credit: DH File Photo
5. Germany | The country has 13 Unicorn startups. Some of the Unicorns include Auto1 Group, valued at $3.54 billion, and Otto Bock HealthCare, which is valued at $3.5 billion. Credit: DH File Photo
6. South Korea | The country has 10 Unicorns. Coupang, valued at $9 billion, and Krafton Game Union, valued at $5 billion, are among the top Unicorn startups in the country. Credit: Reuters Photo
7. Brazil | With seven Unicorns, Brazil ranks seventh on the list. Among the top startups are Nubank, a fintech startup valued at $10 billion, and Wildlife Studios, valued at $1.3 billion. Credit: AFP Photo
8. Israel | The country has seven Unicorn startups. Hardware startup Infinidat, valued at $1.6 billion, and Gett, an on-demand mobility company valued at $1.4 billion are among the top startups in the country. Credit: AFP Photo
A peek at Vietnam hotel with gold-plated tubs, toilets
- 1 /8
A peak at Vietnam hotel with gold-plated tubs, toilets
- 2 /8
A five-star hotel in Vietnamese capital Hanoi has opened with a twist that it hopes will attract guests with intimately expensive tastes: gold-plated bathtubs, basins and even toilets, all housed behind a massive golden exterior. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
The Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel has made the extra effort to bring visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after a three-month coronavirus lockdown. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
The hotel, owned by Hoa Binh Group and managed by US-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, stands in stark contrast to its surrounding weather-worn Soviet-era buildings. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Hotel facilities include a 24 karat gold-tiled infinity pool on the rooftop, while inside guest rooms, bathrooms are laced with yellow metal. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
From $250 a night, the hotel is in the same price bracket as rival luxury accommodation in the city. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Vietnam has been relatively successful in containing the coronavirus outbreak with only 350 or so cases and no reported deaths. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Around a tonne of gold was used to cover the hotel. Credit: AFP Photo
Key investment lessons learnt from Covid-19
With Covid-19 outbreak, we are probably in the midst of one the worst health challenges in the last century and if history is any proof, we hope that we will emerge stronger and better. The crisis has not left any aspect of our lives untouched including the financial markets. While we believe that things are going to get better soon, here are some key lessons we have learned with respect to investments and portfolio strategies:
- 1 /6
Key investment lessons learnt from Covid-19
- 2 /6
Investors need to be comfortable with volatility | Seasoned investors know this! Markets are subject to multiple cycles of volatility. The current volatile market environment (as a result of the pandemic) needs to be viewed by investors as a time to reflect upon their existing portfolios and understand their investments. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
You can’t time the market | As an investor, trying to figure out the bottom of the top can be a futile task, and instead, investors need to focus on time spent in the market. We do know that, eventually, markets tend to recover. We have survived the global crisis in the past and will continue to do, even this time around. So the more time you spend in the market, the better your chances will be. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Diversification will be your best hedge | A well-diversified portfolio is your best defense against a volatile market. Nobody keeps all the jewels at one place, similar is the case with investments. It is necessary to keep in mind that one doesn’t invest all the savings in one particular fund. Diversity is the key to successful returns which also ensures one has a proper mix of large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps. Credit: iStock Photo
- 5 /6
Survival of those who adapt best | Covid-19 has certainly highlighted the vulnerability of even the strongest blue chips. However, it has also shown how adaptable stocks have bounced back. Investors who continue to adapt, will emerge relatively unscathed. Knee jerk reaction to short term trends can be devious as it can lead the investors to panic selling or buying. Credit: iStock Photo
- 6 /6
Discipline. And some more discipline | Investors need to understand that ups and downs are part of the investing cycle and that the long term performance delivered by the markets is available to investors who remain in the markets for that long term window. Credit: iStock Photo
Catch a glimpse of Mars from ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission
- 1 /6
Catch a glimpse of Mars from ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission
- 2 /6
The image of Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars. The image was taken on July 1 when MOM was about 7,200 km from Mars and 4,200 km from Phobos.
- 3 /6
Olympus Mons's water ice clouds. Olympus Mons is a very large shield volcano on the planet Mars.
- 4 /6
The Kasei Valles, which are a giant system of canyons in Mare Acidalium and Lunae Palus quadrangles on Mars. They are centered at 24.6° north latitude and 65.0° west longitude.
- 5 /6
The image of Bakhuysen Crater, which is an impact crater in the Sinus Sabaeus quadrangle of Mars.
- 6 /6
Three linked craters of Mars.
Saroj Khan's famous dance sequences Bollywood will never forget
Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at 72 on Friday. She was suffering from multiple ailments and passed away from a heart attack. She was admitted to a hospital since June 17 and she tested negative for a mandatory Covid-19 test. Popularly known as Master Ji, she started her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana as child Shyama, and a background dancer in the late 1950s.
- 1 /10
Saroj Khan's famous dance sequences Bollywood will cherish
- 2 /10
Hawa Hawai from 'Mr. India'. Credit: A still from the song.
- 3 /10
Ek Do Teen from 'Tezaab'. Credit: A still from the song.
- 4 /10
Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from 'Beta'. Credit: A still from the song.
- 5 /10
Nimbooda Nimbooda from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Credit: A still from the song.
- 6 /10
Dola Re from 'Devdas'. Credit: A still from the song.
- 7 /10
Chand Sifarish from 'Fanaa'. Credit: A still from the song.
- 8 /10
Tamma Tamma Loge from 'Thanedaar'. Credit: A still from the song.
- 9 /10
Mere Haathon Me from 'Chandni'. Credit: A still from the song.
- 10 /10
Chane Ke Khet Mein from 'Anjaam'. Credit: A still from the song.