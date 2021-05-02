Covid-19 Second Wave: Lockdowns, curfews leave towns, cities wearing a deserted look
UPDATED : May 02 2021, 11:05 IST
Weekend curfew | Uttar Pradesh | Kerala | Bengaluru | Karnataka | Delhi | Haryana | Faridabad | gurugram | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Coronavirus lockdown |
Streets and roads wore a deserted look and while shops and establishments remained shut during the weekend curfew imposed by the state governments to combat Covid-19.
- 1 /11
Covid-19 Second Wave: Lockdowns, curfews leaves towns, cities wearing a deserted look
- 2 /11
Municipal Corporation health worker sanitizes the closed market, as government orders weekend curfew in Jammu. Credit: PTI
- 3 /11
A deserted view of Civil Lines Area during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI
- 4 /11
A deserted view of the Sangam during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI
- 5 /11
City streets wear a deserted look during the weekend lockdown, amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI
- 6 /11
Workers pull decorative light trolleys used in wedding ceremonies along a partially deserted road as a weekend lockdown is in effect to curb the surge of Covid-19 coronavirus in Allahabad Credit: AFP
- 7 /11
A general view of deserted Arail Ghat is pictured during the weekend lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Allahabad. Credit: AFP
- 8 /11
A partially deserted national highway is pictured during the weekend lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP
- 9 /11
Food delivery executives wait to collect their takeaway orders from restaurants during the weekend lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP
- 10 /11
A partially deserted road is pictured during the weekend lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bengaluru. Credit: AFP
- 11 /11
A market area wears a deserted look during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, at Sadar Bazar in Gurugram. Credit: PTI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 2, 2021
UPDATED : May 01 2021, 23:50 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 2, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | More confident and certain of your goals, you can achieve much today. Travel is on the cards. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 4
- 3 /13
Taurus | The moon makes you feel sensitive and alienated. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky Colour: Rose. Lucky Number: 3
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. It is good to communicate, using your heart than your head. Travel plans should take shape. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 6
- 5 /13
Cancer | A party puts you in the limelight .Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 8
- 6 /13
Leo | A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 2
- 7 /13
Virgo | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 9
- 8 /13
Libra | Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers Avoid gambling and financial risks. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 6
- 9 /13
Scorpio | There will be a tendency to over-reach, resulting in stress and even discontent. Important to maintain a balance. Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 8
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your imagination is stimulated. Emotional well-being and contentment rule the day. A leisure break comes handy. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 4
- 11 /13
Capricorn | It's a day of self-discovery. Your potential and strengths will be acclaimed. Family or emotional life will require your attention. Watch out for small accidents or problems at home. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 7
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Money may slip through your fingers. The Sun brings home affairs to the fore and you may begin to question your priorities. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 1
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your self-confidence will attract members of the opposite sex. Try to be tolerant of the moods of those around you. You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Lucky Colour: Pisces. Lucky Number: 6
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | From Tom Hanks, Gurmeet Choudhary to Zoa Morani, famous celebrities who've donated plasma
UPDATED : May 01 2021, 19:06 IST
plasma donors | plasma donation | bollywood | Coronavirus | Actor | Movie | Film | tom hanks | COVID-19 |
Take a look at the famous personalities who have voluntarily come forward and made plasma donation to help people fight the coronavirus.
- 1 /6
From Tom Hanks, Gurmeet Choudhary to Zoa Morani, famous celebrities who have donated plasma
- 2 /6
Television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee donated their plasma after recovering from Covid-19. Credit Instagram/@debinabon
- 3 /6
Siddhanth Kapoor has donated his plasma after recovering from Covid-19 and has urged other coronavirus survivors to do the same. Credit Instagram/@siddhanthkapoor
- 4 /6
Debina Bonnerjee extended a helping hand to Covid victims by donating her plasma for the ones in need. Credit Instagram/@debinabon
- 5 /6
Hollywood star Tom Hanks shared a photograph of himself donating plasma on social media. Credit Instagram/@tomhanks
- 6 /6
Bollywood actress Zoa Morani who was recovered from Covid-19 has donated plasma twice. Credit Instagram/@zoamorani
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Kolkata dons deserted look on 1st day of partial lockdown
UPDATED : May 02 2021, 10:32 IST
West Bengal | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Bengal | Lockdown | Partial lockdown | Mamata Banerjee | Narendra Modi |
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Bengal, the state secretariat announced a partial lockdown by banning all social or cultural gathering in the state. Adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, Kolkata wore a deserted look on the first day of the partial lockdown.
- 1 /6
Kolkata dons deserted look on 1st day of partial lockdown
- 2 /6
City street wears a deserted looks as state government decides to impose a curfew to combat the Covid-19 epidemic, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI
- 3 /6
Volunteers of a social organisation dress as Coronavirus make people aware about safety measures against Covid- 19 in Nadia, West Bengal. Credit: PTI
- 4 /6
A lady sits outside a closed shop during a partial lockdown announced by the West Bengal Government to curb the spike in coronavirus cases, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI
- 5 /6
People queue outside a liquor shop after the state government announced restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Siliguri. Credit: AFP
- 6 /6
People crowd at a vegetable market after the state government announced restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Siliguri. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Adorable pics of cricketers and their cute kids
UPDATED : May 01 2021, 16:08 IST
Suresh Raina | MS Dhoni | Virat Kohli | Anushka Sharma | Harbhajan Singh | Sachin Tendulkar | Hardik Pandya | Cricketers | IPL 2021 | Indian Premier Legue | Mahendra Singh Dhoni | Rohit Sharma | Kieron Pollard | Indian players | Cricket |
Check out some adorable pictures of cricketers spending quality time with their kids.
- 1 /14
Check out some candid pictures of cricketers with their kids.
- 2 /14
An adorable picture of MS Dhoni holding daughter Ziva in arms. Credit: Instagram/ziva_singh_dhoni
- 3 /14
Baby Pandya peeking from dad Hardik's shoulder. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
- 4 /14
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Vamika. Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma
- 5 /14
On Rohit Sharma's 34th birthday, Ritika shared an adorable picture of him sharing a priceless moment with his daughter. Credit: Instagram/ritssajdeh
- 6 /14
Hardik Pandya is one of the proud fathers who never shies away from sharing his baby's photos on social media. Credit: Instagram/hardikpandya93
- 7 /14
Harbhajan Singh enjoying some quality time in Maldives with wife Geeta and daughter Heer. Credit: Instagram/harbhajan3
- 8 /14
A candid pic of Kieron Pollard with his kid. Credit: Instagram/kieron.pollard55
- 9 /14
Cricketer Irrfan Pathan having fun in the pool with his son. Credit: Instagram/irfanpathan_official
- 10 /14
We stumbled upon this lovely throwback photo of Sara and Sachin Tendulkar. Credit: Instagram/saratendulkar
- 11 /14
Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara strikes a perfect pose with his daughter. Credit: Instagram/cheteshwar_pujara
- 12 /14
An adorable monochrome picture of Cricketer Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary Raina with their kid. Credit: Instagram/sureshraina3
- 13 /14
R Ashwin looks fresh in this perfect family selfie. Credit: Instagram/rashwin99
- 14 /14
Ajinkya Rahane teaching morning routine to his kid. Credit: Instagram/ajinkyarahane