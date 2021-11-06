Covid-19 vaccine: US starts inoculating kids, teens
UPDATED : Nov 06 2021, 12:39 IST
US news | World news | United States | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Coronavirus vaccine |
The United States (US) began administering the Covid-19 vaccine to children from ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots. Here are some pictures from the vaccination drive.
- 1 /15
Covid-19 vaccine: US starts inoculating kids, teens. See pics
- 2 /15
A girl celebrates after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /15
A young boy reacts as he receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /15
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /15
A young boy reacts as he receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /15
A young girl is clicked receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /15
A health official administers the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination to a young girl at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /15
A young girl rolls her sleeves while getting the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
A young boy gets clicked as he receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /15
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /15
Children wait after getting vaccinated at the Beaumont Health offices in Michigan, US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /15
A young girl receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /15
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /15
A young girl receives her Covid-19 vaccination at South Main Public Health Center in US. Credit: AP Photo
- 15 /15
A kid is clicked receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center after vaccines were approved for children aged 5-11, in New York, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, November 6, 2021: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 06 2021, 06:14 ISTIraq | COP26 | Climate Change | United States | NASA | Earth | monkey |
- 1 /7
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups carry an injured man after clashes with security forces during a protest against the election results in Baghdad. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
Young protesters take part in the Fridays For Future rally in Glasgow, Scotland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
An aerial view shows the remains of the submerged Gary Qasruka village abandoned 36 years ago, which have resurfaced following a large drop in water level of the Dohuk Dam due to drought, in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk in the autonomous Kurdish region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Alma Powell, wife of late former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, is escorted after a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
The sun sets over The Vittoriano Monument in Rome. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A monkey looks on during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
The first image collected by Landsat 9 on October 31, 2021 and released by NASA, shows remote coastal islands and inlets of the Kimberly region of Western Australia. Credit: AFP Photo/NASA/Landsat 9
Today's Horoscope - November 6, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 06 2021, 00:46 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - November 5, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 6.
- 3 /13
Taurus: The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. . You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer: What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 5.
- 6 /13
Leo: Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 4.
- 8 /13
Libra: You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 1.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 2.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 6.
Amid Covid curbs, Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India — See pictures
UPDATED : Nov 06 2021, 11:05 IST
Diwali | News | Festivals | Festival |
Buildings were decorated with earthen lamps and colourful lights while people, dressed in their finest, exchanged gifts on Diwali that was celebrated across India amid Covid curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some states. Here's a glimpse of how India celebrated the festival of lights this year:
- 1 /15
Amid Covid curbs, Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India — See pictures
- 2 /15
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrate Diwali near the Indo-Bangladesh Border fence at Dangee in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /15
Fireworks light up the night sky on Diwali in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /15
Fireworks at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /15
Devotees light 'diyas' and candles at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /15
Fireworks illuminate the sky at Bhuntar in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /15
People burst crackers on the occasion of Diwali in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /15
A boy reacts as he burns firecrackers during Diwali festival in Jalandhar, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /15
Fireworks illuminate the sky as people burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali festival in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /15
People burst firecrackers in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /15
People burn firecrackers to celebrate the festival of lights in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /15
A boy lights fireworks to celebrate Diwali in Kolkata. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /15
A replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple made with 15 thousand clay lamps by RSS on the occasion of Diwali festival at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 14 /15
Lamps lit in a formation that reads 'Bharat' during Diwali celebrations at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /15
Children celebrate Diwali festival at Parel in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
10 interesting facts about India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli | In Pics
UPDATED : Nov 05 2021, 16:45 IST
Sports News | Virat Kohli | RCB | Cricket news | cricketer | Cricketers | Royal Challengers Bangalore |
On Virat Kohli's birthday, here are some interesting facts one should need to know about India's 'run-machine'.
- 1 /11
10 interesting facts about India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli | In Pics Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /11
India’s ‘run-machine’ Virat Kohli is the first Indian player and second in the world to score the speediest 10 centuries in ODIs. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Cricketer Virat Kohli is the first player to score back-to-back three centuries in Test cricket while captaining the team. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Virat Kohli is the fastest batsman to score 8000 runs, 9000 runs, 10000 runs, 11000 runs, and 12000 runs in ODI cricket. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
Virat is the only Indian cricketer to hit a ton in his World Cup debut. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh in the 2011 World Cup. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Not many know, Virat Kohli is the first cricketer to take a wicket off the 'non-legal delivery' in T20Is. He picked the wicket of Kevin Pietersen of a wide ball in 2011. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
Virat Kohli is one of the few players in IPL history who has been never auctioned in the cash-rich league. In 2008, he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has been retained every season. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
- 8 /11
Forbes named Virat Kohli as India's most valuable celebrity brand in 2017. He reportedly gets over 100 crores from the brand endorsement. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
- 9 /11
Apart from cricket, Kohli is also known for his impressive dressing sense and has been amongst the 10 best-dressed men. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
- 10 /11
Virat Kohli suffered a cervical spine injury in 2018 during the South Africa tour and this forced him to make changes in his diet and he turned completely vegan post this incident. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
- 11 /11
Virat Kohli holds the record of winning the 'Man of the tournament' award twice in the T20 World Cup which is apparently the most by any cricketer in International cricket. Credit: AP Photo