Cricketer Shivam Dube marries longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan; See Pics
Cricketer Shivam Dubey, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), married his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
- 1 /5
- 2 /5
Cricketer Shivam Dubey who plays for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premiere League (IPL) married his longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan in a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 16, 2021. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
- 3 /5
The wedding was held with Hindu and Muslim traditions, beautifully portraying the respect for two religions. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
- 4 /5
Dubey during his wedding. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
- 5 /5
Anjum Khan during the wedding. Credit: Instagram/dubeshivam
Europe's worst floods in decades: Aerial pictures show scale of devastation
Devastating floods have torn through entire villages and killed at least 128 people in Europe, most of them in western Germany where stunned emergency services were still combing the wreckage. Unsuspecting residents were caught completely off guard by the torrent dubbed as the "flood of death". Streets and houses were submerged in water in some areas while cars were left overturned on soaked streets after flood waters passed. Some districts were completely cut off.
- 1 /11
Europe's worst floods in decades: Aerial pictures show the scale of devastation
- 2 /11
This aerial view taken in Valkenburg shows the houses inundated due to heavy rains. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
An aerial photo shows areas near Meuse submerged in rain water. The death toll from the devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
An aerial view shows the destruction in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country causing widespread flooding. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
An aerial view shows the damaged Steinbach hydrolic dam in Euskirchen, western Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
An aerial photo shows a man walking on the bridge over the Meuse. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
The flooded area around the Meuse in Valkenburg, the Netherlands. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
The flooded area around the Meuse after a levee of the Juliana Canal broke in Brommelen. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
An aerial photo shows the flooded area around the Meuse in Valkenburg. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Aerial view taken in Brommelen shows the flooded area around the Meuse after the Juliana Canal broke. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
An aerial photo of the Maas/Meuse river in Maaseik, northern Belgium, where the situation remains critical as the water keep rising after the heavy rainfall of the previous days. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, July 17: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Face mask-clad pedestrians walk through Southbank in Melbourne following a fresh lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Environmental activists rally against a seismic exploration and oil exploitation project in the Argentine sea, in Buenos Aires. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A CH helicopter siphons water from the North Fork of the Feather River near Pulga, CA and drops on the mountainside as the Dixie Fire grows in Plumas National Forest, California. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Dancers perform Andean folk dance Tinkus during the festivities in devotion to the Virgin of Carmen, in El Alto, Bolivia. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /7
A destroyed car is pictured at the cemetery in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood and Haris Rauf in action as England's Moeen Ali is caught out. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Photographers pay tribute to Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan, while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters, in Kolkata. Credit: pTI Photo
Gone Too Soon: Danish Siddiqui's work unveils the world's dark truth
In shock and grief, India mourned the death of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, during clashes between the Afghan forces and Taliban. Siddiqui's untimely demise triggered an outpouring on social media that highlighted his vast body of work that ranges from the Afghanistan war to Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, from India's Covid-19 crisis to Myanmar, where his photographs on the plight of Rohingya refugees were marked with a Pultizer Prize. Here are Siddiqui's photographs that reveal the unseen:
(Credit: Reuters Photos/Danish Siddiqui)
- 1 /11
Gone Too Soon: Danish Siddiqui's work reveals the world's dark side
- 2 /11
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip.
- 3 /11
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip.
- 4 /11
A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013.
- 5 /11
An Afghan boy works at a construction site as a US Army soldier of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog takes position during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army (ANA) in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, on May 23, 2012.
- 6 /11
A Hindu devotee wraps his cloth after a ritual dip in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi on March 21, 2010.
- 7 /11
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi on April 23, 2021.
- 8 /11
The grounds are prepared for mass cremation of Covid-19 victims in New Delhi on April 28, 2021.
- 9 /11
A Rohingya refugee boy sits inside his temporary shelter near Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
- 10 /11
A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a humvee during a combat mission against Taliban, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, on July 11, 2021.
- 11 /11
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organised by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong.