dearMoon Mission: Meet crew members who will fly to moon with Yusaku Maezawa
Here we list the lucky artists who will join Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa on "dearMoon" mission, the first all-civilian project to fly around the Moon aboard Starship. Out of 1 million applications from 249 countries and regions, eight crew members were selected to join in this mission where they will fly around the Moon for approximately 7 days and then return to Earth.
Dev D Joshi is an actor with experience of more than 18 years in Hindi and social media influencer. Credit: Reuters Photo
Yemi AD is a multi-disciplinary creative force, social innovator and choreographer who teaches creativity to people and organisations. Reuters Photo
Brendan Hall is a documentary filmmaker who tells stories in the natural world and beyond. Credit: Reuters Photo
Top/Choi Seung Hyun is a musician, award- winning film actor and an avid art collector. Credit: Reuters Photo
Steve Aoki is a 2x-GRAMMY- nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer and entrepreneur. Credit: Reuters Photo
Karim Iliya is photographer and filmmaker based in Iceland and Hawaii. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rhiannon Adam is a photographic artist who is currently living and working between London and the US. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tim Dodd is a famous content creator, photographer, videographer and musician from United States. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kaitlyn Farrington is an Olympic Gold Medal in snowboard halfpipe in the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games. Credit: Reuters Photo
Miyu is a dancer, choreographer and movement practitioner from Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, December 23, 2022: Best photos from the world
A passenger rests at Vancouver International Airport as it continues to deal with a backlog caused by a winter storm, in Richmond, British Columbia. Credit: Reuters photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish President Andrzej Duda meet after Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland. Credit: Reuters photo/Jakub Szymczuk/KPRP/Handout
Asylum seekers wait in line to put their name on a list to get called when it is their turn to seek asylum in the US, the day after Title 42 had been expected to be lifted but now the decision has been postponed for December 27th, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
Transmission towers near the CenterPoint Energy facility on December 22, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Credit: Reuters photo
Employees decorate a window of a cafe which electricity comes from a power generator standing outside, in the centre of western Ukrainian city of Lviv during blackout hours amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Visitors gather at a Christmas light fair at the Abraham Kriel Children's home in Potchefstroom, Sout Africa. Credit: AFP Photo
A local resident distributes to her neighbours hot food brought by volunteers in the yard of a residential building in the de-occupied town of Izyum, Kharkiv region on December 22, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | World’s 10 most powerful women (2022)
Here we list 10 'Most Powerful Women' in the world according to the 19th annual Forbes list. The list was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence.
German politician Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, who has been serving as the president of the European Commission since 2019, was positioned tenth on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Accenture CEO Julie Sweet is very famous in business circles and is the ninth most powerful woman in the world. Credit: Twitter/@JulieSweet
Karen S Lynch was ranked eighth on the list. Karen is the president and Chief Executive Officer of the leading health solutions company, CVS Health. Credit: Twitter/@KarenSLynch
The seventh most powerful woman in the world according to the Forbes list is the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. Credit: Reuters Photo
American philanthropist and former computer scientist and general manager at Microsoft Melinda French Gates stood sixth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
American billionaire businesswoman Abigail Johnson, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Investments, has secured fifth place. Credit: Fidelity Investments
American businesswoman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Mary Barra, who earned her accolades and recognition across the auto industry and from leaders in other industries through her hard work and dedication, was positioned fourth. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kamala Devi Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first woman, Black and Indian-American and the first South Asian-American to become US Vice President, was the third most powerful woman in the world according to the Forbes. Credit: Reuters Photo
Second on the list is French politician and European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde. Credit: AFP Photo
German politician Ursula von der Leyen, who scripted history by becoming the first woman to become the EU's Commission President has topped the list of Forbes 'Most powerful women' in the world for 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Chillai Kalan: Bone-chilling cold hits Kashmir
The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' in local parlance, started in Jammu and Kashmir with the coldest night of this season. Mercury dropped several notches below the freezing point at several places.
Intense cold wave conditions whipped through Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the harsh winter period of 'Chillai Kalan' started on Wednesday (December 21). Credit: Special Arrangement
During this time, night temperatures were expected to drop several notches below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh. Credit: PTI Photo
The harshest winter period saw the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point in many places including Pahalgam on December 21, which recorded the lowest night temperature at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. Credit: PTI Photo
Many water bodies, including the Dal and Wullar Lakes and others have partially frozen due to the extreme cold. Credit: PTI Photo
At several areas, people woke up to frozen taps. Credit: Special Arrangement
The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius. Credit: PTI Photo
The mercury settled at a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara, minus 4.2 degrees Celsius in Qazigund and minus 2.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag. Credit: PTI Photo
Tourists take selfies near the Dal Lake as the 40-days harshest winter period Chillai Kalan begins, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
The meteorological department has forecast mostly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 24. Credit: PTI Photo
'Chillai-Kalan' will end on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Planning a weekend getaway soon could put a new spin on familiar relationship. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 1
Taurus: Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. You are by nature slow to react to events, but you may go ovreboard on this one. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 3.
Gemini: Things may seem out of control. Caution with money. Patience in career matters advised. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable .Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer: A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. A friend gives you valuable feedback about an idea you have. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8.
Virgo: Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. You will accomplish more if you aren't tied up in knots. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Lucky Colour: Butterscotch. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating. Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 5.
Scorpio: Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 2.
Sagittarius: A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 7.
Capricorn: You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your vim and vigour help you to finish a work project on time or to launch a new one. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3.
Aquarius: You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 2.