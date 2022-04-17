Delhi's Jahangirpuri on high alert after clashes on Hanuman Jayanti
Security arrangements in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area were strengthened early Sunday following communal violence that broke out during a religious procession on Hanuman Jayanti. As many as nine persons, including eight cops and one civilian, were injured. While the groups engaged in stone pelting, a few vehicles were also torched in the violence that took place around 6 pm on April 16, 2022.
Delhi's Jahangirpuri on high alert after clashes on Hanuman Jayanti
Security arrangements in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri were intensified early Sunday following the communal violence that resulted in several injuries, including to Delhi Police personnel. Credit: PTI Photo
Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, leaving nine people injured in total. Credit: PTI Photo
Police said there was stone-pelting, while some vehicles were also torched in the incident around 6 pm on Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo
Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas. Credit: PTI Photo
Senior police officers appealed to people to maintain peace and restraint, and cooperate with police in maintaining law and order. Credit: PTI Photo
The police said that the situation was brought under control and that they will meet citizens' groups. Credit: PTI Photo
The Delhi Police has also apprised top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the situation. Credit: PTI Photo
The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police. Credit: PTI Photo
Officials said overall security has been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance has also been mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt post-wedding party: A star-studded affair
Several Bollywood A-listers including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji attended Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash in Mumbai. Here are the top photos from the event.
In Pics | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt post-wedding party: A star-studded affair
Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor arrive for the post-wedding party at Vastu apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor gets clicked on her arrival. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Arjun Kapoor attends Ranbir-Alia's post-wedding party. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Actor Malaika Arora attends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding party. This was her first appearance since her car accident. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Alia's sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan papped arriving for the post-wedding party. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Karan Johar gears up to attend the bash. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Aditya Roy Kapur arrives for Ranbir-Alia's post-wedding party at Vastu apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife arrive for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding party. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan arrives with friends. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Anushka Ranjan with her husband Aditya Seal. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji attends Ranbir-Alia's post-wedding party. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
SRK's wife Gauri Khan made her presence felt at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding party held at Vastu in Mumbai. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain looks stylish as he gears up to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Russia claims full control over Ukraine's Mariupol
The situation in Mariupol is "inhuman" and called on the West to immediately provide heavy weapons said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Russia claimed it was in control of almost all of the strategic port city and urged its last defenders to surrender.
Russia claims full control over Ukraine's Mariupol
The entire urban area of Mariupol city in eastern Ukraine has been fully cleared of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries, the Russian military said. Credit: Reuters Photo
The remnants of the resistant forces have been blocked inside the Azovstal iron and steel works plants, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Saturday. He said 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered during the fighting in the city. Credit: Reuters Photo
Moscow said Ukrainian forces in the city must lay down their arms by Sunday, after weeks of relative calm in the capital Kyiv were brought to an end by renewed Russian airstrikes. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that its forces were still fighting against Russians in Mariupol after nearly seven weeks since the city was besieged. Credit: AFP Photo
Moscow officials now say they are in full control there, though Ukrainian fighters remain holed up in the city's fortress-like steelworks. Credit: Reuters Photo
Service members of pro-Russian troops ride on armoured vehicles on a road leading to the city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view shows the Illich Steel and Iron Works gates damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the elimination of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol would put an end to any negotiations with Russia. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of the theatre damaged during fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
News in Pics, 17 April: Best pics from around the world
A fire broke out and ripped through a shack dwellings settlement in a township in South Africa's Cape Town city. The city's fire and rescue services spokesman Jermaine Carelse told AFP the fire started just before 6pm (1600 GMT) and that some local residents preventing fire fighters from extinguishing the blaze. Credit: AFP Photo
Peopla attend the performance of US singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Credit: AFP Photo
At least five children and a woman were killed in an eastern Afghan province when Pakistani military forces fired rockets along the border in a pre-dawn assault. Credit: AFP Photo
Hundreds of Peruvians and foreign tourists visit the colonial Catacombs located under the San Francisco de Lima church on pilgrimage for Holy Week. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators hold Sri Lankan national flags and shout slogans during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters hold signs as they march for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer, in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new careers, and higher education are on the cards. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 1
Taurus | Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 4
Gemini | Your loyalty will pull your through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you’ve been on for a while to fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7
Cancer | There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Be on your best behaviour. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio | You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people’s problems. Keep a low profile. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius | Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn | If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon- yellow. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | Don’t force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren’t taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8