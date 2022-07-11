Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to clinch 7 Wimbledon title
With his trademark steeliness, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final to win his seventh Wimbledon title. With this, he took his Grand Slam title count to 21 with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
With his trademark steeliness, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in the men’s final at Wimbledon to win his 21st Grand Slam singles title. Credit: Reuters Photo
Djokovic seized control of the match late in the third set, then used his signature mix of steady power and relentless discipline to keep Kyrgios at bay to win, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), in 3 hours 1 minute. Credit: Reuters Photo
The victory gave Djokovic his seventh singles title at Wimbledon and his fourth in a row. Credit: Reuters Photo
Djokovic with his trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
“I’ve lost the words for what this tournament means to me and my family,” he said as he clutched the trophy to his chest. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kyrgios, playing in his first Grand Slam final, was the better player early, outplaying Djokovic in every facet of the game. Credit: AFP Photo
But as he so often does, Djokovic eventually figured out the small ways he could get the best of Kyrgios, an often-erratic Australian, on those few essential points that decide a tennis match as tight as this one. Credit: Reuters Photo
The biggest of those came in the fourth-set tiebreaker, as Djokovic, moaning with every shot, battled through the rallies and enticed Kyrgios into four straight errors to take a 6-1 lead. Credit: Reuters Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios pose with their trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!
Apart from Novak Djokovic, there's also another person who stole the show at the Wimbledon 2022 final. And it was none other than Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son Prince George. Pictures from his Wimbledon debut is widely shared on social media and netizens are amazed by his cuteness.
Apart from Novak Djokovic, there was someone special who also grabbed all attention at the Wimbledon 2022 Final. It was none other than Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George. Credit: Reuters Photo
The nine-year-old graced the sporting event with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Credit: Reuters Photo
This was Prince George's Wimbledon debut and his surprise appearance made headlines. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pictures of Prince George are being widely circulated on social media with netizens going gaga over his cuteness. Credit: AP Photo
Prince George is caught taking a nap in the royal box during the Wimbledon 2022 finals in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prince George is seen with his mother and Dylan Mulvey, who will conduct the coin toss for the Singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince George in the royal box during the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios. Credit: Reuters Photo
Prince George speaks with ball boys and girls on their arrival. Credit: Reuters Photo
In one of the viral pictures, George is seen striking an animated pose. Credit: AFP Photo
Prince George gestures as he attends the Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final match. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters 'unwind' at PM's home & Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's colonial-era presidential palace has embodied state authority for more than 200 years, but after taking it over by the protestors the palace has become a picnic spot. From playing carroms, cards, swimming in the pool to washing clothes, cooking food and resting on Presidential palace beds, the official residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and OM Ranil Wickremesinghe has become a picnic spot as thousands of men, women and children stormed the mansion amid the political unrest in Sri Lanka.
People play carrom inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
People play cards inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Protestors in Sri Lanka Presidential palace's pool amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
People dry their clothes inside the premises of the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators rest inside the Prime Minister's residence on the following day after demonstrators entered into the building, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man jumps into the Sri Lanka Presidential palace's pool as other protestors look on. Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators are seen sleeping in a bedroom at the President's house in Sri Lanka. Credit: AFP Photo
A demonstrator poses for photographs where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa used to hold main events at the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
Two kids play the piano inside the President's house on the following day after demonstrators entered the building, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: Reuters Photo
People cook food inside the premises of the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
An unidentified man poses for pictures awhile seated on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s chair at the presidential palace in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
People pose for pictures inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
A man plays a piano inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters pretend to hold a cabinet meeting after occupying seats at the cabinet meeting hall of the president's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Credit: AP Photo
People crowd inside the Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
Several demonstrators were seen sleeping in a bedroom at the President's house. Credit: Reuters Photo
A demonstrator is seen posing for pictures inside Sri Lanka's presidential palace, in Colombo.AFP Photo
People rest inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, July 11, 2022: Best photos from the world
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the men's singles final tennis match. Credit: AFP Photo
Illuminated Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, festival, in Old Delhi, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Ikhlas Mosque in Madura, East Java province, Indonesia. Credit: AFP Photo
ockey Chevrolet, lduring the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Credit: AFP Photo
Sheep are seen at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
India fans cheer on their team during the '3rd Vitality IT20' Twenty20 International cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 11, 2022
Aries | Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra |You could get caught in bureaucratic red tape today, and find it difficult to get your work done. As your frustration levels mount, your temper is also rising. Try to stay calm and go with the flow. Things will fall into place soon. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Control your temper by getting immersed in your work. You may want to take another look at the investment you are about to make. Hard work will pay off if you refrain from expressing your opinion to superiors. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Try not to make any major change in your approach at work today, as you might face stiff opposition. Maintain a low profile and wait for things to resolve. Health needs care. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today. | Lucky Colour: Claret-red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. You could have a tendency to spend too much on your home or entertainment. .An old loan is returned to you. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in. | Lucky Colour: Sea Green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay