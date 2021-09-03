Drone deliveries provide lifeline for Covid patients in Indonesia — See pictures
A group of drone enthusiasts in Indonesia is using their aerial skills to help during the pandemic by providing a contactless medicine and food delivery service to Covid-19 patients isolating at home. Armed with five drones, the seven-member team has been working around the clock in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province, since early July to provide deliveries.
Drone deliveries provide lifeline for Covid patients in Indonesia
A group of drone enthusiasts in Indonesia are using their aerial skills to help during the pandemic by providing a contactless medicine and food delivery service to Covid-19 patients isolating at home.
Armed with five drones, the seven-member team has been working around the clock in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province, since early July to provide deliveries.
The 'Makassar Recover Drone Medic' team is working with the local coronavirus task force to deliver medicine at least five times a day, said its founder and coordinator Muhammad Dasysyara Dahyar. During the peak of the latest outbreak in July, they made up to 25 rounds of deliveries in one day.
Mobility restrictions remain in place in many Indonesian cities, including Makassar, in a bid to contain a devastating wave of Covid-19 infections driven by the Delta variant.
Indonesia has reported more than four million cases and 131,000 fatalities since the pandemic started. The drones also help monitor traffic and the movement of people in the city and pinpoint areas to target with Covid-19 tests.
