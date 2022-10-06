Dussehra celebrated with great fervour across nation; see pics
Dussehra is celebrated with great zeal across the nation. Dusshera is one of the biggest Hindu festivals and is widely celebrated across India. This festival celebrates Lord Rama's vanquishing of the 10-headed demon king Ravana, and symbolises triumph of good over evil. Here are some pictures of the Dussehra festival that shows how it is celebrated across India with different rituals and activities.
Celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri, Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival. Credit: PTI Photo
The festival celebrates Lord Rama's vanquishing of the 10-headed demon king Ravan, and symbolises triumph of good over evil. Credit: PTI Photo
During Dussehra, thousands of Ravana effigies are burnt. Credit: PTI Photo
People celebrate Lord Ram's victory over Ravana. Credit: PTI Photo
An effigy of king Ravana burns on the occasion of Dussehra in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad go up in flames during Dussehra celebrations, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
Huge crowds gather to watch the burning of Ravana's effigies. Credit: PTI Photo
Effigy of King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Effigies of demon King Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad burn during Dussehra festival celebrations at BLW ground, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
