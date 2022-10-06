Amid cheers and sloganeering by party workers, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on October 6. This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from Covid-19 earlier this year. She has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons. Sonia had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent surgery.