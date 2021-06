Hong Kong residents rushed in the early hours to snap up copies of the final edition of the newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to close after 26 years as it become the target of a national security crackdown on June 24, 2021. Emotions ran high as supporters of the popular newspaper, which has faced an unrelenting squeeze since its owner and staunch Beijing critic, Jimmy Lai, was arrested under the national security law in August 2020, queued for their last copies just after midnight.