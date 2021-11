Nearly 14 years after a US court deemed pop sensation Britney Spears unable to care for herself, stripping the singer of control in nearly every aspect of her life, a judge ruled to end the conservatorship that Spears said had long traumatised and exploited her. The ruling, greeted with raucous cheers and showers of pink confetti by Spears' fans outside the downtown courthouse, ends a conservatorship long overseen by her father, and which the "Toxic" singer has described as abusive.