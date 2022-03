Designer Rahul Mishra kicked off FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022 by presenting his stunning creations. The fashion gala was organised in New Delhi keeping the Covid-19 safety measures and regulations. The fashion week is a collaboration between LFW -- jointly organised by Lakme & RISE Worldwide -- and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The designer's collection is a flirtation between first-hand experiences and fantastical imagination. Here are some pictures from Rahul Mishra's opening show...