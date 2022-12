Hundreds of vehicles crashed in a major car pile-up on a bridge in China's Zhengzhou in Henan province because of extremely foggy conditions, state media CCTV reported. Cars and trucks could be seen crumpled and piled on top of each other on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in videos widely shared on social media. Visibility in multiple areas, including Zhengzhou, was less than 500 meters (1,640 feet), and 200 meters in some areas in the morning, according to the local meteorological service.