The world descends to Lusail Stadium at Doha to witness the biggest sporting spectacle. One of the biggest sporting events in the world saw Indian celebrities cheering for their favourite team. From Malayalam superstar Mammootty to Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, here are the celebrities who were present at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha to witness the high-octane 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France.