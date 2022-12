Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and that's why he is often spotted getting emotional on the pitch. CR7's team, Portugal, crashed out of the World Cup against Morocco, a dark horse that had already ousted Spain in an electrifying quarter-final football match at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. Following the match, a visibly heartbroken Ronaldo was seen crying inconsolably, pictures that sum up Portugal's campaign in Qatar.