Pep Guardiola's Manchester City edged past Inter Milan, whose manager Simone Inzaghi admitted going into the match that their side would be underdogs, in the Champions League final Sunday. With the 1-0 victory, City won the first Champions League in the club's history and also managed to win the treble their neighbours Manchester United had done in the spectacular Alex Ferguson-managed 1998-99 season.

Manchester City have now won the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the same season, cementing the club's spot in an exclusive list of European clubs who have achieved the same feat.

Here is a look at all clubs to win the treble.