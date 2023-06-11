French Open 2023 | Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud, wins his 23rd Grand Slam title
If the debate about the best-ever man to wield a tennis racket came down to statistics alone, Novak Djokovic's status as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) would already be decided after he clinched a 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday. The Serb beat Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 to eclipse Rafael Nadal's mark of 22 Grand Slam titles and extend his advantage over the now-retired Roger Federer, who won 20 majors.
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on June 11. Credit: Reuters Photo
Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the US Open, got off to a better start with an early break. Credit: Reuters Photo
Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open - at least three times. Credit: Reuters Photo
Casper Ruud congratulates Novak Djokovic on his win. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics - June 12: Best photos from around the world
People attend a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
A police officer captures the waves in the Arabian sea ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Porbander. Credit: PTI Photo
A 40-feet statue of a hockey player that was installed near Rourkela Airport during Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 crashes down due to Norwester winds and rains, in Rourkela. credit: PTI Photo
An artist makes graffitis on the walls along the Vishrantwadi road, in Pune. Credit: PTI Photo
Sculptures of national birds and animals of the G20 countries made from scrap metal at a waste-to-art themed park setup ahead of the G20 Summit, at Kautilya Marg, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Raul Meneses wears a mask depicting former U.S. President Trump during a gathering at Tropical Park, as he is to appear in a federal court on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida. Credit: Reuters Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning the French Open. Credit: Reuters Photo
World Test Championship: Australia beat India by 209 runs, become first team to win all ICC titles
Two years after Australia missed out on reaching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, after being penalised two points for a slow over-rate, the Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee event with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finals at The Oval in London on June 11.
World Test Championship: Australia beat India by 209 runs, become first team to win all ICC titles. Credit: Reuters Photo
A fired-up Australia wasted little time in crushing Indian hopes of staging a final-day miracle as they clinched their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) mace at The Oval in London on June 11. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee event with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finals. Credit: Reuters Photo
With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, Australia has become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Credit: Reuters Photo
Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between 'Player of the Match' Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India. Credit: Reuters Photo
India commenced the fifth day's play from 164/3 in 40 overs, with hopes brimming of conjuring the highest-ever successful chase in the fourth innings of a Test match. Credit: Reuters Photo
That hope increased when Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looked purposeful in their fourth-wicket partnership of 86 during an improbable chase of 444. Credit: Reuters Photo
The defeat means India's agonising wait to win an ICC title, which has been going on for almost ten years, continues. Credit: Reuters Photo
This is also Team India's second straight loss in the WTC Finals after New Zealand defeated them by eight wickets in the inaugural edition of the one-off title clash at Southampton in 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 3
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time! Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 4
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: magenta Lucky number: 7
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: peach Lucky number: 9
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 3
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5
In Pics | Football teams to win the treble
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City edged past Inter Milan, whose manager Simone Inzaghi admitted going into the match that their side would be underdogs, in the Champions League final Sunday. With the 1-0 victory, City won the first Champions League in the club's history and also managed to win the treble their neighbours Manchester United had done in the spectacular Alex Ferguson-managed 1998-99 season.
Manchester City have now won the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the same season, cementing the club's spot in an exclusive list of European clubs who have achieved the same feat.
Here is a look at all clubs to win the treble.
In Pics | Football teams to win the treble
Celtic became the first European club to win the treble in the 1966-67, when they clinched the Scottish League, Scottish Cup, and what was then the European Cup. Credit: Twitter/@RareTega
Ajax was the second to achieve this feat, winning the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup in the 1971-72 season. During this season Ajax lost just one game, remaining otherwise undefeated in domestic and European competitions. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Another Dutch club, PSV, replicated this feat in their 1987-88 season. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Alex Ferguson became Sir Alex Ferguson when Manchester United, under his management, became the first English club to win the treble in the 1998-99 season, managing to win the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Inter Milan, under Jose Mourinho, managed to win the treble in the 2009-10 season, sealing the deal with Serie A, Coppa Italia, Champions League victories. Credit: Youtube/UEFA
Bayern Munich is one of two clubs to have won the treble twice. They won it first in the 2012-2013 season, with victories in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League. Credit: Twitter/@TheLucasLad
They did it again in the 2019-2020 season. Apart from the treble, Bayern went on to win all six competitions in the 2020 calendar year, including the DFL-Supercup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
The other team that managed to win the treble twice has been magical Barcelona. Under Pep Guardiola in his first season as manager, Barcelona became the first Spanish side to win the treble, clinching victories in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League in the 2008-2009 season. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Barcelona in 2014-2015 was a fearsome prospect with the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar giving opposition defenders all sorts of trouble. Under Luis Enrique, the Spanish club won its second continental treble this season. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Pep Guardiola recreated his Barcelona feat with Manchester City, after many a frustration in the European competition since he took charge of the English side. However, this time it was nigh inevitable, as City won the EPL making the most of Arsenal's last-minute fumbles following a great season. A resurgent Manchester United were not enough to stop Pep's juggernaut from claiming the FA Cup, and Inter despite their best efforts, conceded a goal from Rodri, to give City the treble. Credit: Reuters Photo