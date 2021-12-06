Fresh snowfall covers Kashmir in white blanket: See pics
With higher reaches receiving heavy snowfall and low-lying areas rain, cold conditions intensified across Jammu and Kashmir. The minimum temperature improved and stayed above the freezing point at most places in the valley during weekends.
Fresh snowfall covers Kashmir in white blanket: See pics
With higher reaches receiving heavy snowfall and low-lying areas rain, the cold conditions intensified across Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
The minimum temperature across Kashmir, except at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, settled above freezing point even as the weather office predicted possibility of a wet spell mid-week. Credit: PTI Photo
Srinagar recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius on the night of December 5, two degrees up from the previous night, the officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
The minimum temperature improved and remained above freezing point at most places in the valley on weekends. Credit: PTI Photo
Fresh snowfall was recorded at many places in the higher altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Credit: PTI Photo
The MeT Office has said there is a possibility of light rain or snow December 8-9 at some places. Credit: PTI Photo
The MeT office has forecast widespread light rain in plains and snowfall over the hilly areas in Kashmir and light rain with thunder at scattered places of Jammu region. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, December 7: Best pics from around the world
Canadian rapper Drake withdrew from the Grammy Awards, removing his two nominations for music's highest honors, sources close to the musician said. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a flower as he attends the anniversary of the 1989 mass shooting at Ecole Polytechnique, in which 14 women were killed and 14 were injured, in Montreal. Credit: Reuters Photo
India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistan's civil-military leadership resolved to curb mob killings in the country, days after a Sri Lankan national was brutally lynched by an angry crowd over blasphemy allegations, an incident that has brought bad name for the country. Credit: Reuters Photo
China hopes hosting the Olympics Games will springboard the country towards becoming a winter sports destination and will help deliver on a target set by President Xi Jinping to get 300 million Chinese involved in winter sports, with an aim to build a 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) industry. Credit: Reuters Photo
The World Health Organisation advised against using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those who are ill, saying current evidence shows it neither improves survival nor reduces the need for ventilators. Credit: AFP File Photo
US President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a threatened invasion of Ukraine, a senior US administration official said. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 7, 2021
Aries |Tense situations at work. You will get your due but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. A female may be problematic or erratic in communications. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 5
Taurus | Travel on your agenda. Avoid overspending on entertainment. Minor infections are possible. This is a good period to seek employment, a new job or work project. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 8
Gemini | Communication emphasised today. Organisation and negotiation brings favourable agreements. You may be out of an old situation and into a new one. Work-related responsibilities are bound to increase. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 7
Libra | Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don’t hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today.Your partner will enjoy helping out. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn | Be discreet about your personal life. Your meticulous work brings you many admirers. A time to let go of old prejudices. A time of change, growth and renewal. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius | An important letter or a visitor from abroad could brighten up your day. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Get in touch with your feelings. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Your hard work will be validated today. A long-awaited promotion or bonus comes your way. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 5
A sneak peek into Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue; check out pics
One of Bollywood's biggest events, the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talked-about topics in showbiz. The stars will start arriving at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan from today evening. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will begin from December 07. Over 120 guests from Bollywood are expected to attend the gala wedding. Here we take a look at some pictures of the exotic wedding place that is all set to witness one of the big fat weddings in India.
Photo Credit: Six Senses Fort Barwara
A sneak peek into Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue; check out pics
The much-hyped marriage between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is all set to begin at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan from December 07 onwards.
This marvellous 14th-century walled fort which has been successfully converted into a luxury hotel is all set to host one of the biggest celebrity weddings.
A top notch event management company is supervising and making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.
Reportedly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the lavish hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit - the most expensive suites in the hotel.
Both the suites have private swimming pools and gardens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills.
Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people.
Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11.
The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 7 and December 11.
Katrina and Vicky are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs.
The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony on December 8.
The couple will also host a gala reception on December 10. Over 100 Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the reception party.
In Pics | Meta's most expensive acquisitions
The UK's Company and Market Authority (CMA) recommended that Meta's $400 million acquisition of Giphy be unwound because of worries about competition limits in the segment, in what can be considered as another step towards greater regulation of internet giants' business practises. While the online GIF catalog is one of the newest additions to Facebook's parent company's growing list of acquisitions, it is far from the most expensive. Here is a list of Meta's most valuable acquisitions.
In Pics | Meta's most expensive acquisitions
1. WhatsApp - $16,000 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
2. Oculus - $2000 million. Credit: Pixabay Photo
3. Instagram- $1000 million. Credit: Reuters Photo
4. Kustomer - $1000 million. Credit: iStock Photo
5. LiveRail - $500 million. Credit: iStock Photo
6. Giphy - $400 million. Credit: iStock Photo
7. Face.com - $100 million. Credit: Pixabay Photo
8. Redkix - $100 million. Credit: iStock Photo