From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Meet yoga trainers of your favourite celebrities
Fitness and yoga trainers play a crucial role in shaping the health and well-being of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. These renowned yoga trainers have not only transformed the bodies of celebrities but also inspired a multitude of individuals to embrace the power of yoga.
Rupal Sidhpura Faria: Rupal is a renowned celebrity yoga trainer and visionary fitness instructor. She has made a significant impact in the industry. Her expertise has attracted clients such as Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Shweta Bachchan. Notably, Rupal's guidance for expectant mothers, including Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Surveen Chawla has further solidified her reputation as a top-notch trainer in the field. Credit: Instagram/@rupal_sidh
Yasmin Karachiwala: Yasmin is a prominent name in the world of fitness. She is famous for her expertise in pilates and yoga. With over two decades of experience, Yasmin has worked with A-list Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Credit: Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala
Anshuka Parwani: Anushka has made significant contributions to the yoga community. Her client list includes names like Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday. Credit: Instagram/@anshukayoga
Namrata Purohit: Namrata is a young and dynamic yoga trainer who is widely recognized for her expertise in Pilates. Namrata's clientele includes celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Her fresh and energetic approach to fitness has made her a popular choice among both celebrities and fitness enthusiasts. Credit: Instagram/@namratapurohit
Payal Gidwani: Payal is a highly sought-after yoga expert, particularly among the Bollywood elite. With a versatile approach, Payal tailors her routines by incorporating various forms of yoga to cater to the specific needs of each individual. Credit: Instagram/@payalmanish_yoga
Maamannan | Things to know about Mari Selvaraj's political drama
Mari Selvaraj's 'Maamannan' which releases Thursday revolves around themes of caste inequality and the struggles of people living in rural areas. Here we list some interesting details about this socio-political drama that stars Udayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh in crucial roles.
Mari Selvaraj's film showcases themes of caste inequality and the struggles of people living in rural India. Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor-turned-politician Udayanidhi Stalin reportedly bids adieu to his acting career with this political drama helmed by Mari Selvaraj. It is reported that he will now concentrate fully on his political career. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vadivelu, who is known for his comedy roles, makes a strong comeback after several years of hiatus in showbiz. Unlike his earlier assignments, Vadivelu essays a serious and powerful role in the film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Apart from acting, Vadivelu has also lent his voice to a song in this movie. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Mozart of Madras' A R Rahman has composed music for this film marking the composer's first film with Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mari Selvaraj. Credit: Instagram/@arrahman
After 'Vikram', Fahadh Faasil gives another powerful performance in this movie. Credit: Special Arrangement
Bakrid 2023: Muslims in India celebrate Eid al-Adha with great zeal
Muslims in India celebrated the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ festival with great zeal and enthusiasm as the festival marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This festival holds immense religious and cultural significance for Muslims. Eid al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul Hijjah, following the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, known as Hajj.
Muslims offer 'namaz' on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival at Aali Masjid in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
Muslims offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival at the Idgah in Beawar. Credit: PTI Photo
Muslims offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
'Namaz' being offered on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival at Idgah Chakrata Road in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo
Muslims offer prayers outside a railway station on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival on a rainy day in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
Muslim men greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival, in the old quarters of Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival at Leisure Valley ground in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at Panja Sharif Dargah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Muslim women greet each other after offering 'namaz' on the occasion of the 'Eid al-Adha' festival, in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
Muslims offer 'namaz' at historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics | June 29, 2023
Australia's Steven Smith and Alex Carey walk off the filed at stumps. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John's harbour, Newfoundland, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo
Goats on sale at a livestock market near Jama Masjid on the eve of 'Eid-ul-Adha’ (Bakrid), in Nagpur. Credit: PTI Photo
Muslims offer 'namaz' at historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin kisses a participant of a meeting in a street in Derbent in the southern region of Dagestan, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope – June 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Being tactful can be carried to extremes | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you | Lucky Colour: Libra | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities | Lucky Colour: Sepia-Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay